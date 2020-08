Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona

Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Tire; Spare Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And Engine; Ecotec 2.2L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sfi (E85) Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P215/55R16; All-Season; Blackwall Victory Red Metallic Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Steel Onstar; Delete

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNBABFW1BS551859

Stock: BS551859

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020