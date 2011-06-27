Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR Consumer Reviews

Accident jordan2014 , 03/02/2014 42 of 44 people found this review helpful I absolutely love this vehicle, its an amazing gas saver. I was so so about buying this car but my wife wanted it so we obviously got it. After 6 days today being the 6th me and my 19 month old were on my way to pick up my new born and wife from the hospital, and along the way we lost control and had flipped 4 or 5 times. The only damage was the roof. The above airbags deployed and saved my sons and I lives. I very strongly recommend this vehicle to anyone for the safety, all i can say now is thank you chevy.. thank you Report Abuse

PT Eater KEN , 11/22/2006 31 of 33 people found this review helpful There is no comparison between the HHR and the PT Cruiser. The HHR is roomier more economical and better looking. I average 29.5mpg cruising at 75mph in hilly West Virginia. The back is large enough with the floor removed to fit a full size contra(drum corp) standing up. I love my HHR! Report Abuse

2007 HHR problems Joe V. , 07/01/2010 28 of 30 people found this review helpful We bought a new HHR LS on 2007. Somewhere around 36,000 miles started to hear rattling sound front end. Got worse and took car to GM authorized service. Similar to another posting I saw on this blog, both struts were bad as well as steering column shaft and sway bars. GM and service were good and everything was covered under warranty. Understood from service rep that this might be a common problem with the HHR. Sounds like poor manufacturing. So if you have a '07 or '08 be aware you may be encountering some issues in these areas. Report Abuse

A truck car worth your attention Wang , 12/27/2006 20 of 21 people found this review helpful HHR is definitely a car worth your attention. It runs very smoothly and quietly, gives you great gas mileage (30 miles highway plus local in my case) and plenty cargo space. My HHR has a 2.4-liter engine for which premium gas is recommended (you can still use other grades but later on your engine may need to be serviced). I've noticed that whenever I'm driving up-hill, I really need to push the paddle to maintain the same speed. The only thing I don't like at all about this vehicle is the little compartment space. My previous car is a Geo Prizm (much like Toyota's Corolla) which is quite smaller than HHR. But Prizm has more space where I can put CD's, maps, stuff like that. Report Abuse