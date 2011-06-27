  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet HHR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, lots of cargo space, attractive interior, excellent visibility, versatile sound system.
  • Mediocre handling and braking, engines lack refinement, some low-grade plastic trim and quirky ergonomics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's one of the newest entries in the tall compact wagon segment, the 2007 Chevrolet HHR is still bested by most rivals in performance and overall packaging.

Vehicle overview

Introduced just last year, the Chevrolet HHR competes against other stylish compact wagons such as the Chrysler PT Cruiser, Dodge Caliber, Mazda 3, Toyota Matrix and GM's own Pontiac Vibe. Much like the PT, the HHR's styling is inspired by the big-grilled, fat-fendered cars and trucks of the late '40s. The HHR's name refers to Heritage High Roof, and the styling, most obviously in the front end, pays homage to the 1949 Chevy Suburban. A major benefit of the old-school design is excellent visibility all around, making lane changing and parking less stressful.

Like its segment mates, the Chevy HHR offers the amazing space efficiency of a tall passenger compartment. At 176 inches in overall length, it's 4 inches shorter than the compact Chevy Cobalt, yet offers 39.5 inches of rear legroom compared to the Cobalt's 33.7 inches. And at nearly 24 cubic feet, it leads the class in cargo capacity behind the rear seat.

Where the HHR lags behind the competition is in overall performance and refinement. Though both engines get more power for 2007, the 3100-pound HHR still doesn't feel as sprightly as lighter rivals with less power. In handling, too, it loses out to more agile wagons like the Mazda 3 and PT Cruiser. A smooth, quiet ride is the HHR's biggest strength, as its softly calibrated suspension soaks up the bumps.

Overall, the 2007 Chevrolet HHR provides roomy, practical family transportation in an eye-catching retro wrapper. But with others in the class offering quicker acceleration, tighter handling and better brakes, you'd be well advised to explore all your options before settling on the Chevy.

2007 Chevrolet HHR models

The Chevrolet HHR is available in two body styles: a compact four-door wagon and a panel van. The wagon comes in three trim levels: LS, 1LT and 2LT. The LS includes 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning with cabin filtration, cruise control, keyless entry, a six-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 auxiliary jack, a fold-flat front passenger seat and full power accessories. The wagon's LT trim is broken up into two groups, 1LT and the 2LT Enhanced Package. The 1LT includes an eight-way power driver seat, an upgraded MP3-compatible stereo and alloy wheels. The 2LT adds a firmer suspension setup, 17-inch wheels, a seven-speaker Pioneer sound system, foglamps and additional chrome trim. Options include remote vehicle starting (included with the automatic transmission), leather upholstery, seat heaters, an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, a sunroof and OnStar.

The two-seat panel van comes in LS and LT trims. Either way, you get the following: chrome exterior accents, windowless side panels, dual rear cargo doors (with remote release), storage compartments in the load floor and a rear 40-amp power point. Otherwise, the standard content for the panel van's LS and LT trims essentially mirrors that of the wagon's LS and 1LT trims, though the van's LT trim also includes the sport suspension and 17-inch wheels.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Chevrolet HHR benefits from a small increase in output for both engines. The 2.2-liter is now rated at 149 horsepower and the 2.4-liter goes up to 175. An HHR Panel model, with windowless side panels, debuts later in the model year.

Performance & mpg

A 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine rated for 149 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque is standard on base LS and midlevel 1LT models. Optional on the 1LT and standard on the top-line 2LT (and LT panel van) is a 2.4-liter engine that puts out 175 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all HHRs, and a four-speed automatic is optional. Even with the 2.4, the HHR doesn't have much spunk down low. Acceleration is more spirited once the engine revs up, though plenty of noise accompanies these efforts.

Safety

Front disc and rear drum brakes are standard on all Chevy HHRs. ABS is optional for the LS and 1LT and standard for the 2LT. Traction control is included with ABS when you order an automatic transmission, but stability control is not offered. Head-protecting side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers are optional. In NHTSA testing, the HHR did quite well, earning five stars (the highest possible) in both front and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The HHR's best attribute is its smooth, quiet ride. On twisty sections of road, it's best to keep things at a relaxed pace, as the suspension and steering really aren't up to the task of aggressive driving. Body roll is excessive, and the electric steering is slow and numb. Braking is another problem area, as the Chevy HHR exhibits poor straight-line stability during maximum braking efforts.

Interior

An attractive yet functional design gives the 2007 Chevrolet HHR one of the most inviting GM interiors of late. The metal-rimmed gauges are sharp, and the stereo head unit offers large dials, a scrolling display and a direct hookup for portable digital music players. Unfortunately, the window buttons are inconveniently mounted behind the shifter, and some of the interior plastics are of middling quality. In terms of comfort, the cloth seats are merely passable, but the optional leather chairs fare better thanks to their extra cushioning. Legroom, thankfully, is generous front and rear. As in the Pontiac Vibe, the rear seats fold easily to provide a perfectly flat load surface coated in easy-to-clean plastic. Maximum cargo capacity is 63 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet HHR.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
156 reviews
156 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Accident
jordan2014,03/02/2014
I absolutely love this vehicle, its an amazing gas saver. I was so so about buying this car but my wife wanted it so we obviously got it. After 6 days today being the 6th me and my 19 month old were on my way to pick up my new born and wife from the hospital, and along the way we lost control and had flipped 4 or 5 times. The only damage was the roof. The above airbags deployed and saved my sons and I lives. I very strongly recommend this vehicle to anyone for the safety, all i can say now is thank you chevy.. thank you
PT Eater
KEN,11/22/2006
There is no comparison between the HHR and the PT Cruiser. The HHR is roomier more economical and better looking. I average 29.5mpg cruising at 75mph in hilly West Virginia. The back is large enough with the floor removed to fit a full size contra(drum corp) standing up. I love my HHR!
2007 HHR problems
Joe V.,07/01/2010
We bought a new HHR LS on 2007. Somewhere around 36,000 miles started to hear rattling sound front end. Got worse and took car to GM authorized service. Similar to another posting I saw on this blog, both struts were bad as well as steering column shaft and sway bars. GM and service were good and everything was covered under warranty. Understood from service rep that this might be a common problem with the HHR. Sounds like poor manufacturing. So if you have a '07 or '08 be aware you may be encountering some issues in these areas.
A truck car worth your attention
Wang,12/27/2006
HHR is definitely a car worth your attention. It runs very smoothly and quietly, gives you great gas mileage (30 miles highway plus local in my case) and plenty cargo space. My HHR has a 2.4-liter engine for which premium gas is recommended (you can still use other grades but later on your engine may need to be serviced). I've noticed that whenever I'm driving up-hill, I really need to push the paddle to maintain the same speed. The only thing I don't like at all about this vehicle is the little compartment space. My previous car is a Geo Prizm (much like Toyota's Corolla) which is quite smaller than HHR. But Prizm has more space where I can put CD's, maps, stuff like that.
See all 156 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet HHR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
149 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
149 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
149 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR is offered in the following submodels: HHR Wagon. Available styles include LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M), Panel LT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

