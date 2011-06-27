Vehicle overview

Introduced just last year, the Chevrolet HHR competes against other stylish compact wagons such as the Chrysler PT Cruiser, Dodge Caliber, Mazda 3, Toyota Matrix and GM's own Pontiac Vibe. Much like the PT, the HHR's styling is inspired by the big-grilled, fat-fendered cars and trucks of the late '40s. The HHR's name refers to Heritage High Roof, and the styling, most obviously in the front end, pays homage to the 1949 Chevy Suburban. A major benefit of the old-school design is excellent visibility all around, making lane changing and parking less stressful.

Like its segment mates, the Chevy HHR offers the amazing space efficiency of a tall passenger compartment. At 176 inches in overall length, it's 4 inches shorter than the compact Chevy Cobalt, yet offers 39.5 inches of rear legroom compared to the Cobalt's 33.7 inches. And at nearly 24 cubic feet, it leads the class in cargo capacity behind the rear seat.

Where the HHR lags behind the competition is in overall performance and refinement. Though both engines get more power for 2007, the 3100-pound HHR still doesn't feel as sprightly as lighter rivals with less power. In handling, too, it loses out to more agile wagons like the Mazda 3 and PT Cruiser. A smooth, quiet ride is the HHR's biggest strength, as its softly calibrated suspension soaks up the bumps.

Overall, the 2007 Chevrolet HHR provides roomy, practical family transportation in an eye-catching retro wrapper. But with others in the class offering quicker acceleration, tighter handling and better brakes, you'd be well advised to explore all your options before settling on the Chevy.