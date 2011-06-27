Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
My first Vette, worth the wait
I'm 38 and this is my first Vette. I've loved Vettes since I saw the old C3's back in the 70s, and finally bought an 09 Coupe last year, I've had it for almost a year now, with no problems whatsoever. I'm worried about when its time to buy new tires! Yikes! $1-2K, but I love the fact that I can take this car anywhere (ritzy neighborhood, fancy restaurant, meeting new people, clients, friends) and it is immediately accepted and welcomed, usually they are impressed and jealous! And of course you always get a few looks wherever you go. I bought the LT1 because I just wanted to have a Vette, didn't need all the cool features, although it would be nice. I get about 20 mpg, not bad.
Scary fast, manual Z-51, NPP
If you are looking for super car performance under 55k this is the right car. The sound of the exhaust with the NPP exhaust mode it's awesome. The car is willing to be launched and almost begging you to do it at every light. I like to launch the car when passengers don't expect it, they get scared lol! My wife's sunglasses came out flying out of her head one time. I got the z-51 manual and it is awkward at low speeds, awful to be driven in traffic. If you are getting a vette because of the looks only, get an automatic. A vette is a first class sports car so for me a manual gear box is the only proper option until they come up with some kind of real double clutch flappy paddles like Ferrari.
2009 Corvette ZR1
The most dynamic Corvette that I have owned. This is, honestly, more car than I know how to drive! The acceleration is scary, rides a little rough, but what the heck 638hp and exhaust tones that rival a Lamborghini when the baffles open up. The best Corvette yet!
Best of the four I have owned, by a mile!
I bought my 68 in 1969, the 87 in 89, 05[C6] in 07. All convertibles. This is my first coupe and the best yet. The LS3 must be underated, it is way quicker than the 05 LS2. The standard obtions are too many to list. Mine is the 6spd Auto standard rear. The arctic white w/beige int is stunning. Mine has the Z-51 pakage and rides better than my wifes 05 Cad STS Northstar. She is jealous, just like anyone who hasn't had A vette. I was a CUMMINS Engine Dealer and understand tourqe. It is hard to beleive how well the traction control works. I know Corvettes for 33 years, this was a great find w/11,200 pampered miles. At 69 YO I have never had trouble with one. No one tries you at a traffic light!
'09 Cyber Gray Z-51 6speed
What a toy! But only a toy...On the roads in the Northeast,especially after this winter, the roadways are more of an obstacle course. With Z-51 package, the ride can be jarring at times. The front airdam is way too low, but chaulk it up as an expendable item that can be replaced without big effort or bucks. I don't see reliability being an issue, as I've spoken with numerous of owners who have lots of seat time in their Vette with very encouraging feedback. Certain cunsumer magazines aren't consistant or accurate in their assessment of this car. It is fast, fun, iconic and efficient. I've had GTO's, Cobra's and a Grand Sport GSX. At age 57, I have the best of them all plus, plus plus
