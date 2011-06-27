Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews
OK Truck
I missed not having a 4wd truck but I didn't miss the 14 mpg. So I got this Colorado. The mileage is OK, I have gotten 22 to 23 mpg on the highway. Around town in drops right off to 16- 17 mpg. I like the looks. It does ride a little rough , but it's a small 4wd with the off-road package, so that's expected.
What's Not To Like?
Sometimes the professional reviewers from Edmunds, Consumer Reports, etc are just too picky because my Colorado Z-71 has been a great truck! It has 24,XXX miles now. I have had ZERO problems with it! It gets about 24.5 mpg on highway and a combined 23 mpg recently with in town and highway driving. This little truck has been very reliable and the build quality that Edmunds pans is not seen on my truck. It is still rattle & squeek free and overall impression is that of a real solid truck. The only complaint, although it is not the truck's fault, is that the OEM M+S tires are noisier than I like. I will replace them for quieter ones when these wear out but they are wearing like iron!
Great Truck - 2WD, 4 cyl, crew cab
I test drove this truck with hesitation after reading the editors review. I tested the Colorado vs the Tacoma. The Chevy won in all categories, in my opinion, except interior design. Contrary to the editor review, this truck is quiet, comfortable and has plenty of power to get you moving and do light truck duty. The truck is not at all bouncy and rides like a car. Chevy added some nice touches to the package I bought like chrome door handles and really sharp looking chrome wheels. A similar Tacoma would cost much more. It braked much better than the Tacomas squishy brake petal and had more power. I never realized how much fun to drive a small 4 cyl truck could be, but it is.
A great looking all around American truck....
I was lucky enough to get an '09 Z71 model with Tow/Chrome package at only 30k miles for a great deal. I chose the Chevy Colorado because of it aggressive look as oppose to Tacoma bubbly styling and Frontier. I made some minor interior upgrades to make the truck a nicer ride. The truck is not a luxury car but the interior is better looking than it's competitors The ride is bouncy but is expected from a truck with big tires. It has good suspension, going over bumps with ease. is greatThere are minor squeaks but I don't mind. The gas is decent. I get on avarage 20 MPG, $40 on full tank takes me 320 miles - city/hwy. The truck has been very reliable, practical, and fun to drive.
09 Colorado with 5.3 V8
I have to disagree with the Edmund's reviewer on my vehicle. With the 5.3 liter V8, this truck is more like a sports car with lots of power. The ride is better than I expected from a truck and the interior, although not fancy, is nice. I passed up on a much more expensive "quality" truck with fewer features and less power due to GM incentives and great pricing. I'm very happy with my decision.
Sponsored cars related to the Colorado
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer