Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

OK Truck dandydon , 04/14/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I missed not having a 4wd truck but I didn't miss the 14 mpg. So I got this Colorado. The mileage is OK, I have gotten 22 to 23 mpg on the highway. Around town in drops right off to 16- 17 mpg. I like the looks. It does ride a little rough , but it's a small 4wd with the off-road package, so that's expected.

What's Not To Like? oyeme , 01/17/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Sometimes the professional reviewers from Edmunds, Consumer Reports, etc are just too picky because my Colorado Z-71 has been a great truck! It has 24,XXX miles now. I have had ZERO problems with it! It gets about 24.5 mpg on highway and a combined 23 mpg recently with in town and highway driving. This little truck has been very reliable and the build quality that Edmunds pans is not seen on my truck. It is still rattle & squeek free and overall impression is that of a real solid truck. The only complaint, although it is not the truck's fault, is that the OEM M+S tires are noisier than I like. I will replace them for quieter ones when these wear out but they are wearing like iron!

Great Truck - 2WD, 4 cyl, crew cab jerry t , 03/07/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I test drove this truck with hesitation after reading the editors review. I tested the Colorado vs the Tacoma. The Chevy won in all categories, in my opinion, except interior design. Contrary to the editor review, this truck is quiet, comfortable and has plenty of power to get you moving and do light truck duty. The truck is not at all bouncy and rides like a car. Chevy added some nice touches to the package I bought like chrome door handles and really sharp looking chrome wheels. A similar Tacoma would cost much more. It braked much better than the Tacomas squishy brake petal and had more power. I never realized how much fun to drive a small 4 cyl truck could be, but it is.

A great looking all around American truck.... dj2015 , 12/28/2014 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I was lucky enough to get an '09 Z71 model with Tow/Chrome package at only 30k miles for a great deal. I chose the Chevy Colorado because of it aggressive look as oppose to Tacoma bubbly styling and Frontier. I made some minor interior upgrades to make the truck a nicer ride. The truck is not a luxury car but the interior is better looking than it's competitors The ride is bouncy but is expected from a truck with big tires. It has good suspension, going over bumps with ease. is greatThere are minor squeaks but I don't mind. The gas is decent. I get on avarage 20 MPG, $40 on full tank takes me 320 miles - city/hwy. The truck has been very reliable, practical, and fun to drive.