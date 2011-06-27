Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.350.0/450.0 mi.350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG171515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.5 in.194.5 in.194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3869 lbs.4275 lbs.4275 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Height70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Maximum payload2220.0 lbs.1814.0 lbs.1814.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.117.5 in.117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.77.1 in.77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Lamp Black
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Ocean Blue
  • Standard Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Olympic White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Red Orange
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tan
  • Silver Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Laguna Green Metallic
