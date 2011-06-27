Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171517
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg13/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.325.0/425.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG171517
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.40.3 ft.40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.117.0 in.117.0 in.
Length212.6 in.194.0 in.194.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Curb weight3998 lbs.3829 lbs.3829 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
