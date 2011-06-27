Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews
Not a bad car at all, at least for me
I bought my 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier standard black coupe in November 2006. I like this car because it hasn't given me any problems yet. I hear very good and bad things about this car all the time, I don't really know who to believe. But, all I can say is that I own the standard 2002 coupe model with about 58,000 miles on it and it runs great. I've had this car for about 2 months now and haven't had any problems yet, but from what I have been hearing and reading about this car, I'm ready for the worst that can happen with it. I haven't changed the oil or anything on it yet, but I will very soon. Overall, it's very reliable for a nice every day car for driving for fun, to work, or to school.
This Car Will Not Die
I bought this car 14 months ago for 1500 dollars. It had 273,000 km on it and the only major thing that had been replaced by that point was the water pump (I know cuz it was my sisters). It now has 312,000 km on it and still running like a charm. I am now replacing the fuel pump because it just went but for a car with 312,000 I can't complain. I love this car to death and I will drive it until it dies. In the last 14 months I have spent maybe 300 dollars on it for minor repairs (sensors etc.)
Best car i have owned..it just keeps going and ...
I bought this car new off the dealer lot. I currently have over 235K miles and still getting 24MPG city driving. It uses about 1/2 qtr every 4k-5k miles. The clutch needed replacing at around 75K due to a failure on the springs, but the replacement GM clutch is still going in the car but is showing signs of needing to be replaced again after 160k miles. The original alternator gave out at 220K miles and i was still running the original serpentine belt. Other than these repairs and the usual repairs (brakes, rotors, struts, springs,filters, plugs, ect) the car is still on its original factory parts including ball joints, tie rods, CV joints, ect. But after 14 years the car is showing its age from michigan winters and such, but is still running strong. Goes to show you if you take car of the car and do the repairs/maintanence...it will run for a long long time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
318,000 with 2 repairs
Finally totalled on NJTPK in multi-vehicle pile-up with 318,000+ miles, only 2 real repairs ever = water pump, alternator. Other = 1 wheel bearing & exhaust. Change oil regularly & do very little else... looking for another one :)
Average at best
I have owned my Cavalier for six years now and the car has treated me well. The interior is roomy and comfortable, however the build quality is terrible and I have a nice crack that formed on top of the dash. The handling is ok if you drive sensibly, but the Cavalier isn't a blast to drive. It will do the trick to get you from A to B but you won't have much fun in the process. The 2.2L OHV engine is reliable and relatively cheap on gas, but don't expect the same level of performance or sophistication as the japanese brands. Overal the Cavalier was a good car for the price paid but there are far better cars out there.
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD