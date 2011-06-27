Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

Not a bad car at all, at least for me p DuB , 01/15/2007 390 of 390 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier standard black coupe in November 2006. I like this car because it hasn't given me any problems yet. I hear very good and bad things about this car all the time, I don't really know who to believe. But, all I can say is that I own the standard 2002 coupe model with about 58,000 miles on it and it runs great. I've had this car for about 2 months now and haven't had any problems yet, but from what I have been hearing and reading about this car, I'm ready for the worst that can happen with it. I haven't changed the oil or anything on it yet, but I will very soon. Overall, it's very reliable for a nice every day car for driving for fun, to work, or to school. Report Abuse

This Car Will Not Die smk92 , 07/26/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car 14 months ago for 1500 dollars. It had 273,000 km on it and the only major thing that had been replaced by that point was the water pump (I know cuz it was my sisters). It now has 312,000 km on it and still running like a charm. I am now replacing the fuel pump because it just went but for a car with 312,000 I can't complain. I love this car to death and I will drive it until it dies. In the last 14 months I have spent maybe 300 dollars on it for minor repairs (sensors etc.) Report Abuse

Best car i have owned..it just keeps going and ... todd , 04/23/2016 LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car new off the dealer lot. I currently have over 235K miles and still getting 24MPG city driving. It uses about 1/2 qtr every 4k-5k miles. The clutch needed replacing at around 75K due to a failure on the springs, but the replacement GM clutch is still going in the car but is showing signs of needing to be replaced again after 160k miles. The original alternator gave out at 220K miles and i was still running the original serpentine belt. Other than these repairs and the usual repairs (brakes, rotors, struts, springs,filters, plugs, ect) the car is still on its original factory parts including ball joints, tie rods, CV joints, ect. But after 14 years the car is showing its age from michigan winters and such, but is still running strong. Goes to show you if you take car of the car and do the repairs/maintanence...it will run for a long long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

318,000 with 2 repairs roadwarrior13 , 06/23/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Finally totalled on NJTPK in multi-vehicle pile-up with 318,000+ miles, only 2 real repairs ever = water pump, alternator. Other = 1 wheel bearing & exhaust. Change oil regularly & do very little else... looking for another one :) Report Abuse