Used 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

The Catfish of cars (they just don't die) Jolex , 07/30/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful They say that cars are a liability not an investment, but my 1998 Cavalier proved that statement wrong! I bought mine brand new and drove it for 13 years. It still runs and the only thing I ever really needed to do was regular maintenance. It's been through a lot and if anyone says that a Chevy is no good then there is no way that they have ever truly owned one. I would recommend a Chevy to anyone. It was worth every penny and it showed that American made cars are at the top of the list with foreign competition. I loved my car and my faith in Chevy will never be diminished.

My very first car, and boy am I happy wiith it! Jesus , 07/15/2016 LS 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $850 from some shady dude. I was skeptical since it's my first time buying a car but I think I got a pretty good deal! Car has 208k miles on it and it runs like a champ. I've owned it for around 6 months now, drive it everyday for work. Gas mileage is amazing, 15 bucks fills the tank and it lasts around a week and half! It handles beautifully and it's pretty fast too. It currently has only 2 issues, the gas gauge went bad and it needs the passenger side engine mount replaced, but it's nothing serious or that can't be fixed. I truly recommend this car if you're looking for your first car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

They just don't die! ahnalia , 02/12/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 98 z-24 cavalier with 101k "highway" miles on it in 2003. I have NEVER regretted the purchase. I have only had to have 1 major repair done on it (housing case) in 11 years. Mine has been through a lot. It has been stolen, and they hot rodded it and tore it up externally pretty bad, but it still runs. I let maintenence on it slip pretty bad over the years, and it still runs. No matter what punishment this car has been dished out, it just does not stop running. It also has some real "get up and go" when needed.

Amazing!!! rush_2112 , 03/10/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned my Cavalier for about 6 months now and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. The Vehicle was a trade in at the dealership I work at. I have always wanted a Cavalier so I inspected it and test drove it right away. It had 119,000 miles on it and the only problem I noticed was it was leaking antifreeze very fast so I new it wasn't the head gasket. I decided to purchase the Cavalier knowing I could replace the water pump myself for $15.00 with lifetime warranty! After I fixed the water pump I have never had a single problem with the vehicle. I drive it everyday to work, pleasure and trips and it has never let me down. People writing bad reveiws don't know how to take care of cars.