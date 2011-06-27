Used 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews
The Catfish of cars (they just don't die)
They say that cars are a liability not an investment, but my 1998 Cavalier proved that statement wrong! I bought mine brand new and drove it for 13 years. It still runs and the only thing I ever really needed to do was regular maintenance. It's been through a lot and if anyone says that a Chevy is no good then there is no way that they have ever truly owned one. I would recommend a Chevy to anyone. It was worth every penny and it showed that American made cars are at the top of the list with foreign competition. I loved my car and my faith in Chevy will never be diminished.
My very first car, and boy am I happy wiith it!
I bought this car for $850 from some shady dude. I was skeptical since it's my first time buying a car but I think I got a pretty good deal! Car has 208k miles on it and it runs like a champ. I've owned it for around 6 months now, drive it everyday for work. Gas mileage is amazing, 15 bucks fills the tank and it lasts around a week and half! It handles beautifully and it's pretty fast too. It currently has only 2 issues, the gas gauge went bad and it needs the passenger side engine mount replaced, but it's nothing serious or that can't be fixed. I truly recommend this car if you're looking for your first car.
They just don't die!
I bought my 98 z-24 cavalier with 101k "highway" miles on it in 2003. I have NEVER regretted the purchase. I have only had to have 1 major repair done on it (housing case) in 11 years. Mine has been through a lot. It has been stolen, and they hot rodded it and tore it up externally pretty bad, but it still runs. I let maintenence on it slip pretty bad over the years, and it still runs. No matter what punishment this car has been dished out, it just does not stop running. It also has some real "get up and go" when needed.
Amazing!!!
I have owned my Cavalier for about 6 months now and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. The Vehicle was a trade in at the dealership I work at. I have always wanted a Cavalier so I inspected it and test drove it right away. It had 119,000 miles on it and the only problem I noticed was it was leaking antifreeze very fast so I new it wasn't the head gasket. I decided to purchase the Cavalier knowing I could replace the water pump myself for $15.00 with lifetime warranty! After I fixed the water pump I have never had a single problem with the vehicle. I drive it everyday to work, pleasure and trips and it has never let me down. People writing bad reveiws don't know how to take care of cars.
Great Car, Worst Buying Time
I bought this 1998 Chevy Cavalier Z24 in December of 07' with 78000 miles on it. I loved the car, but exactly 364 days after I bought it (roughly 90k miles at the time) the entire computer system failed. The dealership has yet to figure out what caused it. It cost me well over $2k to fix. Also, the radiator randomly blew out on me. That was roughly $200. Mine burns oil, but not much. Don't let this rough patch deter you away though. I bought it with all of the wearable stuff at the end of it's lifespan, so now that everything is fixed it works like a dream. It is a great car if you travel long distances like I do. Put an aftermarket short-ram intake, and you can get close to 40 mpg!
