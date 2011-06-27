2019 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews

Sporty looking Premium Carl , 08/20/2019 Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Very satisfied with what I bought. Getting a lot of compliments on it's looks. Drives well steering is a little tight but that may have something to do with the way it reacts if you start to cross over the line in a road. It'll automatically steer you back into the lane. There was a learning curve with all the safety additions it has but after I learned there was no problem. It's a pleasure to drive in the city or in the mountains plenty of pep if needed. Interior is neat and a clean look. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Impressive, Very Happy with my purchase R C , 07/28/2019 RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Always been a Chevy Guy. Having said that, prior to purchasing my Chevrolet Blazer RS, I did test drive a number of other brand vehicles in the Blazer target market. Most notably the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Acura RDX A Spec, Range Rover, and Jaguar F Pace. All these vehicles were comparatively priced between $42,000 & $48000 and in my opinion the Blazer RS came out on top when you consider warranty, operating cost, workmanship, and finally ride & handling. I walked out the door with my Blazer RS all costs figured in $ 41500.00 with an extended warranty. You will be impressed with the Chevy Blazer and oh by the way the only option not on my is the sun roof. So in response to the other review yes you do have to by the upgraded model Blazer if you only go in on the base of course your not going to get all the tech upgrades as you wont with a base model of any other manufacture, you might as well purchase an top of the line Equinox. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blazer - Excellent Vehicle Damian M. Zuri , 07/31/2019 RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful The Chevy Blazer is a smooth riding vehicle that offers supreme comfort. The RS model is super sleek and the 9-speed transmission with 305 horsepower is exhilarating. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressive chawkes95 , 12/04/2019 RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 2018 GMC Terrain with the 1.5L Turbocharged 4 cylinder, I honestly can't express how much I hated that engine because it had a MASSIVE turbo lag. After addressing it with local dealers, and most of them dismissing my concerns, except one saying it was due to the way you drive and the vehicle is getting used to that...okay but I had 44,000km on the odometer. Anyways this review is about the BLAZER. I took this thing for a test drive and instantly fell in love. I passed on a Terrain Denali for this thing, why? Because the damn V6 provides me with over 300HP. I can merge with a breeze, as soon as I hit the accelerator, the blazer responds with adequate power. I feel comfortable driving around the city, and on the highway with the new Blazer. The only downside is I feel like at the price point, it really is missing a lot of safety features. Was it a deal breaker for me? No. But Lane Keep Assist, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise are MUSTS, and GM really needs to start adding that across the entire line up. The seats are pretty comfortable, and the cabin is rather welcoming, lots of space for traveling with friends and family, and they love that you can recline, and move the seat back and forth for more leg room. My Blazer is equipped with the Continental ContiCrossContact tires, and even though they are all seasons I find it handles confidently in all weather conditions. I am getting lots of looks when I am driving around, I am sure people are caught off guard initially with the name badge "blazer" especially with the new look. so far I am super happy with my purchase, the gas mileage has been pretty reasonable as well considering how much fun I have been having driving it around, even sometimes utilizing the AWD Sports Mode haha. Take one for a drive yourself, and see what the Blazer is really all about. Report Abuse