Used 2010 Chevrolet Aveo Consumer Reviews

It has very few shortcomings for the type of car it's generally classified as. inprogressing , 03/01/2015 5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful After three months of pouring $80 of gas into a 2008 Jeep Liberty, I headed up a car hunt with a top priority on fuel efficiency. I ended up with a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo, and it surprised me in so many pleasant ways. It's a very effective little car, and then some. Despite some irritating features such as on star and day running lights, the car is extremely fun to drive. It glides like an eagle, quickly and quietly. Its powerful, both mechanically and electrically, and it uses a very intelligent design. It's pretty tough and durable for its size. It looks a little less sharp than average for its size and type, but its roomy, comfortable, and reliable. I would recommend it, very highly. Report Abuse

Meh Myrissa , 04/01/2016 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I wish I took the time to search for a better car but I was desperate. It was the cheapest car at the time but it is definitely not worth what you pay. I have a 2010 aveo and if you have a choice I would say DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!! I got mine used in 2014 with 73,000 miles, it was about six months before something went wrong. Now, the car has a new problem every single month. (that is not an exaggeration) Let me just say that is car was made very poorly and very cheaply. First, it was the tube that connects to the mass airflow sensor. The tube was cracked but you could only buy the tube with the mass airflow sensor and GM was the ONLY place you could buy it. A huge scam if you ask me. They wanted $300 for the piece of plastic. I got it at a junk yard for $20. (Thanks BoBo) I had to replace two wheel baring$$. Had to get a new thermostat The AC no longer works, its a $900 fix Blubs have to be replaced because they are on all day. Had to replace all spark plugs Mechanics tell me the transmission fluid is brown as well as the break fluid. There is problem more that I simply forgot. Granted, the person who had the car before me may not have maintained it but I have come to really regret the purchase of this vehicle. I cannot wait to trade it in but it is going to cost me. I hope this review stops someone from buying this car. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Good Little Car mbee19 , 06/21/2013 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've had my 2010 Chevy Aveo for 3 years now (I bought it new) and I love it. Yeah, it's not powerful and it's not the most beautiful thing on the road but I don't think it's any uglier than the rest of these new, weird looking vehicles. I like the interior, it's plenty roomy enough, I've done a couple cross country moves with me, my husband and three dogs (and all our stuff). It's super efficient, which is the most important to me. I can't afford $80 - $100 + a week to get around. I can fill up for about $40 and that gets me almost 300 miles. It's never ever given me any problems, except the driver's seat fabric has a rip from wear and tear, I guess. Make sure to change the oil, it'll last. Report Abuse

good deal for the price garryman2 , 05/24/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 48 thousand on it. It has a 1.6 liter engine. No engine repair has been needed. I was surprised by how roomy this compact car is. I get the mpg that was advertised. The car handles well. The 100 thousand 5 year powertrain warranty and rust protection warranty are big pluses that attracted me to purchase. This car is very basic with no frills like power locks or windows, blue tooth, cruise control, or GPS. The stereo system is average. The exterior design to me looks sleek. I would recommend this car to my friends. Report Abuse