Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews

Outstanding mechanical quality busdriver10 , 06/09/2013 CL 3dr Minivan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We have owned this van since it was new on '94 and it just passed it's 19th birthday, has 288,000 miles, original engine and drive train. We have pulled camper trailers in 40+ states plus a couple of states without a camper. Only a few drips of oil and still getting just shy of sticker mileage. Too bad they quit making them. Only in the past year did it pop any rust holes but living in the upper Midwest that is fantastic too. Sold the Astro in fall of 2013, didn't need the larger size any longer but do miss it's versatility. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

'94 Astro is Tough wkw94astro , 06/17/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had mine for about 70,000 miles now and only had a couple of significant problems: idler arms, and fuel injection needed repair. Neither left us stranded. It's got lots of room and from what I've seen, they'll run forever. Get a tranny cooler if you tow, or live in a hot climate. Report Abuse

Love our 1994 Chevy Astro Katefrom Canada , 05/27/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We purchased our van from family, its been in our family since 1995. Our van has over 330,000 Km on it and we love it. So many of our friends want us to buy new cars like them, these are the same friends who call us when their new cars need towed home when they break down. We love our old van, even with the rust. Report Abuse

Buy an Astro mom of 7 , 04/30/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My mechanic recommended an Astro to me and he did not steer me wrong. My van has been great, dependable easy to work on and easy to find parts. Good quality interior that stood up to being a true soccer team vehicle. 220,000 miles on the original engine and tranny and both still sound great. Plus with the seats out you can put a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the back. Report Abuse