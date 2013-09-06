Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro for Sale Near Me

Heiser Cadillac of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin

*IMPORTANT READ* Drastically reduced and auction priced to the public. Spend your money at a trusted dealer and don't worry about all the scams out there on lower priced cars. Easy, fast and safe. Why is Heiser selling these cars? Because during these hard times the auctions that sells these cars to smaller independently owned used car lots are having a reduced number of buyers. Let me explain what this means too you and answer some questions. Can anyone buy these cars? Yes. Why are the cars priced so low? We have hand-picked cars in this sale that have some minor blemishes and or mechanical items that might need to be repaired. Are these cars safe to drive? Yes, our mechanics have inspected, and test drove each one of these cars and we have determined that they are safe for the road. Heiser has also clearly marked problems that might need attention on the Wisconsin state safety disclosure to help your decision. Are these cars sold AS IS? Yes, as clearly marked on the States Safety disclosure. What if I like the car but I want one or more of the items marked wrong fixed? Great we can help with this also because we are a fully insured and have certified mechanics trained for this. We will give you a price and you can decide. What if the car breaks soon after I buy it? Because these cars usually would be auctioned off, you will need to be sure you have read and understand the Wisconsin Safety discourser marked sold 'as is' without any implied. Warranty. Can I bring the car back to Heiser's for service after I buy the car? Absolutely just call any one of our five location's and we will be happy to set up an appointment. If you have any further questions, please call the number below and we will be happy to assist you. Recent Arrival! *TODAY'S YOUR DAY.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Astro LS with 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDM19W7WB212174

Stock: W11784A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020