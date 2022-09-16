Skip to main content
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati Reveals GranTurismo Exterior Ahead of Launch

Bit by bit, the Italian automaker is leading up to the launch of gas-powered and EV versions of the coupe

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • Italian brand Maserati revealed the body and exterior livery of the new GranTurismo coupe.
  • Earlier in September, the automaker took the covers off its GranTurismo Folgore, the all-electric version.
  • While we know it will employ a V6 Nettuno engine, no specs are yet available.

Maserati is so jazzed about its new GranTurismo that it has revealed photos of the car even before its official launch. To go a step further, Maserati hasn't even announced when it will officially unveil the GranTurismo, but we know it's planned for later this year.

We also know the Modena and Trofeo versions will be equipped with the same twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine as Maserati uses in the angular MC20 supercar. No other details are available at this juncture. In the MC20, the V6 generates 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, but it's likely the engine will be de-tuned in the GranTurismo. It would be strange for the athletic MC20 to be slower than the (likely less expensive) GT, capisce?

Maserati GranTurismo

"Like a well-fitted suit"

The EV version, however, has no such ego limitations. The Stellantis-owned brand showed off its all-electric GranTurismo Folgore earlier this month with a video featuring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in the car with Maserati head of design Klaus Busse and Chief Communications Officer Maria Conti. Though purists may balk at the synthetic "engine noise," the Folgore is said to zoom from zero to 60 in a quick 2.6 seconds and tops 200 mph.

"We want anyone in a Maserati to feel as if [they're] almost wearing it, like a well-fitted suit," Busse says in the video. That's on brand for a company based in Modena, Italy, only two hours from the fashion capital of Milan.

Maserati GranTurismo

As for the gas-powered variant, in the promo photos the GranTurismo is finished in what appears to be white pearl paint with multicolored appliques representing the automaker's trident logo. From a company born and bred in racing, it seems the GranTurismo will represent its heritage well. And when the engine specs are revealed, here's hoping they'll be as impressive as the sneak peeks lead us to believe. Maybe the GranTurismo will even help us overlook the soon-to-be-discontinued V8-powered Ghibli, which will slip quietly away in 2024.

Maserati GranTurismo

Edmunds says

Stop teasing us, Maserati. We're ready for all the details and to have a chance to take the new GranTurismo for a spin.

