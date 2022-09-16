"Like a well-fitted suit"
The EV version, however, has no such ego limitations. The Stellantis-owned brand showed off its all-electric GranTurismo Folgore earlier this month with a video featuring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in the car with Maserati head of design Klaus Busse and Chief Communications Officer Maria Conti. Though purists may balk at the synthetic "engine noise," the Folgore is said to zoom from zero to 60 in a quick 2.6 seconds and tops 200 mph.
"We want anyone in a Maserati to feel as if [they're] almost wearing it, like a well-fitted suit," Busse says in the video. That's on brand for a company based in Modena, Italy, only two hours from the fashion capital of Milan.