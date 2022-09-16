Maserati is so jazzed about its new GranTurismo that it has revealed photos of the car even before its official launch. To go a step further, Maserati hasn't even announced when it will officially unveil the GranTurismo, but we know it's planned for later this year.

We also know the Modena and Trofeo versions will be equipped with the same twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine as Maserati uses in the angular MC20 supercar. No other details are available at this juncture. In the MC20, the V6 generates 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, but it's likely the engine will be de-tuned in the GranTurismo. It would be strange for the athletic MC20 to be slower than the (likely less expensive) GT, capisce?