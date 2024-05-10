Interview: IMSA President John Doonan on This Weekend's Race at Laguna Seca

Following the Long Beach Grand Prix last month, we interviewed International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) President John Doonan ahead of this weekend's race, the fourth of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. He shared insights into how his team prepares for a race and what he looks forward to from the May 12 Motul Course de Monterey, which takes place Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

For background, IMSA is the sanctioning body for several race series, including the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In this capacity, it regulates and manages the events. It also helps develop rules and guidelines with the purpose of creating a safe and competitive environment for race teams.

Edmunds: How do you prepare for this weekend's race in Monterey?

Doonan: When I was a manufacturer team representative (with Mazda), all the hard work was done by the time we showed up to a race. Since I've been with IMSA I have a new appreciation for this side of things.

(After each race) an IMSA technical committee meets to review the data and demonstrated performance of each car. And we think about the next circuit. Each of the tracks has different sensitivities. There may be more high-speed sectors at Laguna Seca than (our last race at) Long Beach. There may be a higher top speed down Shoreline Drive than up the front straightaway at Laguna Seca. We analyze that. We know some cars are going to act differently (on different courses) so we plan around that (to even the competition).

(Race preparation also includes) pre-event media tours. And our promotional team is already thinking two to three events ahead of where we are now. This opportunity to continue to tell stories is critically important to us as we grow our audience. And it shows when you see the results of record fan attendance, great racing and more audience tuning in than we've ever seen before.