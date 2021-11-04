Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Tiny Truck Throwdown

Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz Round 1: How do they drive?

The Ford Maverick showed up to this showdown in top-spec Lariat trim and had an as-tested price of $31,665. The Ford came with its optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and all-wheel drive. That engine’s 250 horsepower combined with the added traction of AWD helped it zip from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. That makes it a tenth of a second quicker than the top-of-the-line Santa Cruz Limited we tested, which also came with its optional engine, a 281-horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and AWD. The Hyundai pickup rang in at a hefty $40,945 but brought nearly every option with it.

While most of the people who are looking to buy a small pickup truck probably aren’t interested in drag racing, they might be interested to know that one of these two trucks is surprisingly good to drive. It’s easy to think of pickups as lazy and uninspiring, but not this Hyundai pickup truck. The steering is sharp, the eight-speed automatic transmission shifts quickly, and the truck stays planted around turns without sacrificing too much in the way of comfort. Its SUV underpinnings mean it drives nothing like a truck, but it drives better than most SUVs in its price range.

Ford’s been in the pickup game longer than pretty much anyone, so it might not surprise you to hear that the Mavericks drives like, well, a small pickup. “Steering is a bit over-light. It's hard to tell where the wheels are and it's not enjoyable on curvy sections of road. … Midcorner bumps upset it a bit [and] if I didn't crawl underneath it and check, I'd swear this thing was riding on a flimsy little body-on-frame structure,” Langness said. Not exactly high praise. The Maverick’s transmission is smart and the AWD system puts power down well, but dynamically it doesn't satisfy in the same way the Santa Cruz does.

Off-roading might be important to you if you’re thinking about a truck, and while the Maverick offers an FX4 off-road pack, the Santa Cruz doesn't. That said, both of these simply aren’t going to tackle tough off-road courses with the same aplomb as a traditional midsize truck. They’re more for light-duty city use, but if you need to take your compact pickup off the beaten path, the Maverick’s options list has you covered in a way the Santa Cruz’s does not.