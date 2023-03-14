2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe First Look: More Style, More Sport, Less Body

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is, essentially, a more stylish, more sporty but less practical clone of the GLC SUV. However, the GLC Coupe isn't really a coupe — for that it would have to have just two doors. Instead Mercedes has taken the meaning of the French word "coupe," which means "to cut," quite literally. The brand cuts a bit of bodywork out of the rear of a GLC (it also does this with the GLE) and sells the result as an alternative to the more usefully shaped GLC SUV. This is a trend that BMW arguably started when it first released the X6 in 2008, and one Mercedes, Audi and BMW itself have all run with.

The all-new GLC Coupe, as you might imagine, is based heavily on the equally-as-new GLC. From the front the two are almost identical, and they share an interior space and an engine too. The previous generation of GLC was a resounding success for Mercedes, so it's not surprising that the new one features incremental changes over the old car. The focus for the 2024 model is refinement: Refine the ride, make the car more efficient, make it quieter, and add a more upscale interior. The coupe takes these changes with it into its new generation as well.

For the new GLC Coupe, Mercedes has made the car slightly longer and taller than its predecessor, and it also features slightly wider track widths (the horizontal distance between the wheels) at both the front and the rear. It also cuts through the air with a cleaner profile, and it features more sophisticated sound deadening to lower tire noise and wind noise inside the cabin. Mercedes says this noise reduction comes despite the addition of a panoramic glass roof as standard equipment.

Since it's also intended to be a sportier alternative to the regular SUV, the GLC Coupe has been fitted with a new four-link suspension system up front and a new multi-link setup at the rear. Mercedes says a "sport suspension" is standard, and that in combination with a variable-ratio steering rack contribute to agile handling characteristics.

There are no changes to the engine to make the coupe more sporty, however. It uses the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an integrated starter-generator that's sandwiched between the engine and gearbox. The result is 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That power will be sent through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels exclusively.

The GLC Coupe's interior is nearly identical to that of its more conventionally shaped sibling. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster sitting in front of the driver and a 11.9-inch center touchscreen that houses Mercedes' clever MBUX infotainment system are both carried over from the standard SUV. The interior layout is very much the same as the GLC SUV's too.

The biggest changes inside, aside from less cargo space than the standard SUV, are some differences in terms of equipment. The aforementioned panoramic sunroof is standard, as is a Burmester 3D audio system (an optional extra on the standard GLC SUV). Buyers of the GLC Coupe might also appreciate the standard wireless charging mat for their devices.

Lastly, the new body does come with more room for your stuff than the last coupe did. The 2024 model features 19.2 cubic feet of space behind the second row (1.6 more cubic feet than the previous model) and 52.6 cubic feet of free air with the second row folded down (3.1 more cubes than before). If practicality is your primary concern, opt for the standard model, but for those who seek style, the extra room in the new GLC Coupe is a welcome bonus.