What's new for 2022?

Volvo is introducing a pair of new powertrains dubbed B5 and B6. These will be direct replacements for the T5 and T6 powertrains found in the Volvo XC60 SUV, V90 Cross Country wagon, and the S60 and S90 sedans. Both use a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The B5 makes 247 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, and thanks to the addition of an electric supercharger, the B6 makes 295 hp and 310 lb-ft. The XC60 will be offered with both the B5 and B6 powertrains while the V90 Cross Country will only offer the B6 powertrain. Both are paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Additionally, the pair now feature Volvo's new Google-based infotainment system. First seen in the Polestar 1 performance plug-in hybrid, the system is controlled through a 9-inch touchscreen display — the same size as last year's version — mounted vertically in the car's dash. It also gains the ability for Volvo to offer over-the-air updates to the vehicles. Additionally, the two get slightly revised front and rear bumpers, new wheel options and different upholstery offerings.