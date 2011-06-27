Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Climate Control Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
Advanced Security Packageyes
Driver Awareness Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Protective Rear Seat Coveryes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Portable Media Connectivity Packageyes
All-Weather Cargo Trayyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Cargo Flex Divideryes
Smoker's Packageyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Premium Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tiedown Ringsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" Ultra-Bright Machined Pearl Nickel Wheelsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Rear-Fascia Closeoutyes
Stainless Assist Stepsyes
20" Slurry Polished Wheelsyes
LED Headlampsyes
Black Ice Bodyside Moldingsyes
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Trailering Packageyes
Black Ice Grille w/Galvano Barsyes
Black Ice Rear License Plate Baryes
Dark, Alternate Color Tail Lampsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4257 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Dark Granite Metallic
  • Red Passion Tintcoat
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cirrus w/Titanium Accents, leather
  • Carbon Plum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P235/65R H tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
