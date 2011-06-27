Used 2008 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews

All smiles Scott Leyva , 10/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my XLR-V and it makes me happy to get behind the wheel. It has had its share of problems including a leaky radiator and a bad supercharger air pump that started making groaning noises. It is definitely high maintenance including light bulb replacement that took the dealership one hour to get to it to replace. Also, one time the top stopped half way and we had to use the key in the bumper to get it closed manually. It never happened again so the car has its own personality. This car is red and draws a crowd wherever I go! Not even my 95 Jaguar XJS, which I traded in, drew this much attention from young and old alike. I just hope it is lower maintenance than the Jaguar! Report Abuse

Great Ride R2KVET , 03/16/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful No doubt, this is a fun car to drive. It's loaded with almost all features you may want. This car is not a Corvette and it's probably not for Corvette lovers. It's sophisticated, quiet with a gentle ride. The base powertrain offer enough power for most drivers.

One of the best cars ever!!! Mike , 04/30/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my xlr its great.....when im driving by i always get staring eyes filled with jealousy.....i droped my son off at a birthday party in it and all the kids ran over to the car...so if you want a car that will get you noticed than be sure to put the cadillac xlr on your list!!!!!

Cadillac XLR Don Decker , 10/30/2017 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful After Extensive Searches, and Reading Many Reviews, all I can say is: BUYERS BE AWARE!! What the Dealerships, and Salespersons won't tell you is that there are NO Replacement Body, Bumpers, Light Assemblies, or Trim Parts available anywhere, USA or Abroad, not even After Market for this Short Manufacturing Run Car (2004 through 2009) making Insurance Extremely Expensive if you can find someone to Insure it. Great Performance Car, Handles Great, Comfortable to ride in, but Poor Mileage. Might be a Good Car for someone who collects cars, and has plenty of Mad Money to play with. Just don't have an Accident!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort