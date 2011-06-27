Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Consumer Reviews

Very impressed following two different sea trials Dino K. , 04/08/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful This is the quietest vehicle I have driven - Very significant improvement in ride over the XTS which was a great disappointment to me after a DTS. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

"HAPPY CAMPER FROM SPRINGFIELD, MO" RON , 11/03/2016 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've been a loyal DTS/Deville customer for 30+ years. Dealer tried to talk me into a XTS; fortunately, I waited "Patiently" for the CT6. Bought it early June, 8,000 miles ago. Likes: styling, quietness, handling, ride, acceleration, braking, cornering, fit and finish, seating, safety features and entry/exit. Dislikes: a/c continually "Freezes up" when operating continuously 40 min to an hour (blows ambient air). Will reset after 20 min in off position. Dealer attempting to resolve. Instrument panel air vents won't allow air flow above the panel (directed too low). Auto shifting not smooth (compared to '10 DTS). Overall, best car I've owned, so far. Highly recommend to friends. ………. 2 YEARS AND 48,000 MILES LATER: A/C still freezes up, 90 degrees outside temp and high humidity, 5 trips to dealer, "repaired" again last month, can't test. Will not use for several cold weather months. Transmission vibrates, acceleration and cruise. Back to dealer tomorrow. Still like styling, ride, handling, braking, fit/finish and safety features. Depreciation / resale value disappoints me. No longer "HAPPY CAMPER" …….. 3.5 YEARS AND 66,000 MILES LATER: A/C problem seems to be resolved after7 visits to dealer. Cadillac tech rep got involved. Experiencing transmission vibration issues. May be resolved after 2 dealer visits. Still like the many positive features of the vehicle. Very low trade in value disappoints me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Caddy Ever, Benz & BMW watch your back John , 07/07/2016 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Just purchased my CT6, so I've only had it about two weeks, however already put 2500 miles on it. The best car I've EVER owned. I've had an S-Class, two 7-Series and a couple cadillacs in the past and this is by far the best so far. I love it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

NC Dale Caddy Daddy NC Daley , 06/25/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Where has Cadillac been. ? Finally a quality full size car that exudes style and performance . The 335 hp v6 with 8 speed tranny is smooth and very responsive . A Super quiet and roomy ride with an understated style that compares favorably with anything on the road today. Handles like a much smaller vehicle and the fit and finish is world class. Just an all round beautiful car. Too soon to determine reliability but so far I 'm very very impressed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse