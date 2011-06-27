Used 2017 Buick Verano Consumer Reviews
Anyone Who Buys A GM Product Beware
My wife urged me to consider GM products again since she came from a GM family. As an experiment over 5 years, we purchased 3 GM products. All have significant issues, but this Buick Verano is the worse. For starters, almost all GM engines these days consume oil regardless of maintenance. Being an engineer, this Verano has seen nothing but DEXOs oil from mile 1 and still the engine consumes oil. Now at 82,000 miles uses 2 Qts every 3,000 miles. Based on a quick internet search is seems this is common and when GM does finally issue special coverage warranty, they seem to only 5% of affected cars or issue it covering low miles to keep the Class Action lawsuits at bay. The engine is just one of many issues with this vehicle all which are expensive to repair. If i had a GM dealer fix all of the manufacturing defects that I, and most other owners, have had the repair costs would exceed over $12, 000. Malibu has similar problems and lack of GM response, just not as bad. BOTTOM LINE: Our experiment is over and we will never purchase an GM product. The Honda (188,000 miles) and Toyota (167,987 miles) now over 10 years old have not had a single repair beyond oil and brakes. I would take these cars on a trip rather than our 2015 Malibu. Ignore what the Car magazines and websites say. GM has influence over them. When it comes to GM products, just hold on to your checkbook and walk the other direction quickly. Trust me you will thank me some day.
My first Buick
Recently bought a used 2017 Sport Touring. Very comfortable and quiet. Adequate power from the 4 cylinder, no problem merging or overtaking. Great value compared to the German or Japanese equivalents. Interior is much better than I ever expected from a GM product. Still lots of warranty left! No regrets so far.
Buick Verano not for me
was disappointed inthe quality of materials in this Buick, expected mire. also trunk space was limited to the point that i couldn’t fit my golf clubs
On point
The passenger seat is not power
2017 Buick Verano
Half the price of a Benz or BMW, very solid drive and looks great. Extremely happy with the purchase.
