  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Verano
  4. Used 2017 Buick Verano
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Buick Verano Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Verano
5(20%)4(40%)3(0%)2(20%)1(20%)
3.2
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Veranos for sale
List Price
$16,998
Used Verano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Anyone Who Buys A GM Product Beware

Dennis Newcomer, 03/01/2019
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

My wife urged me to consider GM products again since she came from a GM family. As an experiment over 5 years, we purchased 3 GM products. All have significant issues, but this Buick Verano is the worse. For starters, almost all GM engines these days consume oil regardless of maintenance. Being an engineer, this Verano has seen nothing but DEXOs oil from mile 1 and still the engine consumes oil. Now at 82,000 miles uses 2 Qts every 3,000 miles. Based on a quick internet search is seems this is common and when GM does finally issue special coverage warranty, they seem to only 5% of affected cars or issue it covering low miles to keep the Class Action lawsuits at bay. The engine is just one of many issues with this vehicle all which are expensive to repair. If i had a GM dealer fix all of the manufacturing defects that I, and most other owners, have had the repair costs would exceed over $12, 000. Malibu has similar problems and lack of GM response, just not as bad. BOTTOM LINE: Our experiment is over and we will never purchase an GM product. The Honda (188,000 miles) and Toyota (167,987 miles) now over 10 years old have not had a single repair beyond oil and brakes. I would take these cars on a trip rather than our 2015 Malibu. Ignore what the Car magazines and websites say. GM has influence over them. When it comes to GM products, just hold on to your checkbook and walk the other direction quickly. Trust me you will thank me some day.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My first Buick

Emily, 11/07/2018
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Recently bought a used 2017 Sport Touring. Very comfortable and quiet. Adequate power from the 4 cylinder, no problem merging or overtaking. Great value compared to the German or Japanese equivalents. Interior is much better than I ever expected from a GM product. Still lots of warranty left! No regrets so far.

Report Abuse

Buick Verano not for me

Bill, 05/25/2018
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

was disappointed inthe quality of materials in this Buick, expected mire. also trunk space was limited to the point that i couldn’t fit my golf clubs

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

On point

Audi, 10/18/2019
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The passenger seat is not power

Report Abuse

2017 Buick Verano

amcmahon, 01/31/2020
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Half the price of a Benz or BMW, very solid drive and looks great. Extremely happy with the purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Veranos for sale

Related Used 2017 Buick Verano info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles