1990 Buick Reatta Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Convertible introduced. Coupe gets analog gauges. New stereo with cassette and CD player is available. Distracting Video Touch Screen replaced by conventional controls.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Reatta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
00Buckshot,08/14/2002
If Buick still made these I would buy a new one in a heartbeat.
May E. DuPree,03/06/2008
Driving the Buick Reatta was an experience I never had with any other cars I've driven. I felt such joy and excitement showing off this beautiful red sports car. I felt like a special person driving my Reatta! Whenever Red needed to be fixed and was their for her. Maintance and the oil change was very important to me. My Reatta was special to me and I still value Red. Whenever something is wrong I try my best to get her fixed. As the years go by it seem to be very frustrating, not being able to maintain the up keep for Red. The parts for Red is very hard to locate or find at the automotive shop as well as the dealers. Now I feel helpless, trying to maintain Red to keep her up and running.
HARLEYPARTS,01/24/2004
HAVE HAD THE REATTA FOR 14 YEARS. MAINTENANCE HAS BEEN MIMIMAL.OIL IS CHANGED EVERY 3000 MILES.WHEN LIVING UP NORTH, THE CAR WAS STORED FOR THE WINTER.NEVER SAW SNOW OR SALT. THE "FLIP UP" HEADLIGHTS WERE FIXED TWICE BY MYSELF BY GOING ON THE REATTA SITE (LOTS OF GOOD INFO THERE)AND THE BRAKE ACCUMULATOR HAS BEEN REPLACED. OTHER THAN THOSE, THAT IS IT.
outkast,09/15/2009
When I first saw my car listed I was kind of skeptical. I have always thought of buick as making reliable cars but cars for an older generation. I usually look at them and say "that looks like a really nice car but it is just not my style." But, when I saw my car I immediately fill in love with it. The styling was way ahead of its time and is still not dated it reminds me of a sports car you would see on a dealers lot today. I have had this car for over a year and have had ZERO problems with it. Which I think is pretty good considering age. It was built to last.
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
