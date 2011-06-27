  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
1990 Buick Reatta Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Convertible introduced. Coupe gets analog gauges. New stereo with cassette and CD player is available. Distracting Video Touch Screen replaced by conventional controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Reatta.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun
00Buckshot,08/14/2002
If Buick still made these I would buy a new one in a heartbeat.
Miss Red
May E. DuPree,03/06/2008
Driving the Buick Reatta was an experience I never had with any other cars I've driven. I felt such joy and excitement showing off this beautiful red sports car. I felt like a special person driving my Reatta! Whenever Red needed to be fixed and was their for her. Maintance and the oil change was very important to me. My Reatta was special to me and I still value Red. Whenever something is wrong I try my best to get her fixed. As the years go by it seem to be very frustrating, not being able to maintain the up keep for Red. The parts for Red is very hard to locate or find at the automotive shop as well as the dealers. Now I feel helpless, trying to maintain Red to keep her up and running.
BUICK REATTA
HARLEYPARTS,01/24/2004
HAVE HAD THE REATTA FOR 14 YEARS. MAINTENANCE HAS BEEN MIMIMAL.OIL IS CHANGED EVERY 3000 MILES.WHEN LIVING UP NORTH, THE CAR WAS STORED FOR THE WINTER.NEVER SAW SNOW OR SALT. THE "FLIP UP" HEADLIGHTS WERE FIXED TWICE BY MYSELF BY GOING ON THE REATTA SITE (LOTS OF GOOD INFO THERE)AND THE BRAKE ACCUMULATOR HAS BEEN REPLACED. OTHER THAN THOSE, THAT IS IT.
FUN
outkast,09/15/2009
When I first saw my car listed I was kind of skeptical. I have always thought of buick as making reliable cars but cars for an older generation. I usually look at them and say "that looks like a really nice car but it is just not my style." But, when I saw my car I immediately fill in love with it. The styling was way ahead of its time and is still not dated it reminds me of a sports car you would see on a dealers lot today. I have had this car for over a year and have had ZERO problems with it. Which I think is pretty good considering age. It was built to last.
See all 15 reviews of the 1990 Buick Reatta
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
