Used 1990 Buick Reatta Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Reatta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.2/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight3577 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base98.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
