Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

03 Buick Ultra Buick03 , 05/03/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This Buick Ultra really looks good to me. It has some "sparkle" to it. I like the quiet ride and wonderful radio sound. Handles very good, and wonderful engine. I have had older Park Ave Ultra's, and they have been great cars!

We love our Park Avenue! 007 Blond , 01/30/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Our 2003 Buick Park Avenue is a pleasure to drive. There are no blind spots so we have full view of what is around us when maneuvering in traffic. Comfortable ride is what we get, even on bumpy roads. Our other car, a Lexus, has a blind spot and we feel every bump, so we really appreciate riding in our Buick. There are no rattles so body integrity is built in. Our only problem at the moment is that we need new wheels because of a damaged rim and the dealer is having a problem getting replacements. This car is great and we hope Buick brings back the Park Avenue.

Fine Auto Jake02324 , 02/07/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Had a few defects (why on a new Buick) but the dealer fixed everything right away! Beeen good now 6600miles. Gas mileage could be better but the 01 Lesabre did not good until 30000 miles.

Comfortable and Quick T. Green , 09/27/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful It has the seat comfort for long trips. Easy in and out. Mileage is about 17 to 18 in town which is great for a 380 supercharger. Air controls for passenger and back seat. Classic look. I get compliments on how good looking the car is.