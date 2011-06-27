Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews
Excellent car....not ur grandma's Buick
From the gorgeous, classy, yet timeless exterior of my silver park avenue ultra, to its sumptuous leather interior, Buick has put an eye to details in this car. Doesnt simply have memory seats. Its has memory seats, mirrors, radio, and climate control that is link to your individual key fob. The supercharged 3800 model 6 cylinder gasoline engine is known to be one of GM's best small engines, and mine happens to be supercharged. Effortless acceleration and highway passing power sum up this engine, and reliability is excellent as long as you maintain it. SEATS AREA SIMPLY AMAZING. My only complaint is possibly more thigh support, but i have very very long legs. Sound system is 2nd to none.
An excellent rider
Great gadgets, excellent ride, plenty of room. Lots of trunk space.
If it was only a little better looking!
Overall I've been happy with this car. I put on a lot of miles and averaged about 21mpg which is impressive for a car this size. The supercharged engine really boogies, and it has every option you can ask for. But it is not attractive. As my kids say: it's a "grampa car". I did have problems with the rear struts and rotors, but that might have been caused by Brooklyn roads.
Great Value
I've owned over 40 cars, and this Buick ranks near the top. I purchased it 6 months ago when it only had 20K miles. I now have 42K miles on the car. I still can't believe I get between 35 - 40 mpg on the highway. A few minor issues with dash squeaks/rattles.
2 years - No Problems
I have owned this car for two years and have had no problems. It is driven about 25,000 miles per year. My husband and I both love the car and the ride.
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore