Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Park Avenue
4.5
13 reviews
Excellent car....not ur grandma's Buick

Jake, 12/31/2009
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

From the gorgeous, classy, yet timeless exterior of my silver park avenue ultra, to its sumptuous leather interior, Buick has put an eye to details in this car. Doesnt simply have memory seats. Its has memory seats, mirrors, radio, and climate control that is link to your individual key fob. The supercharged 3800 model 6 cylinder gasoline engine is known to be one of GM's best small engines, and mine happens to be supercharged. Effortless acceleration and highway passing power sum up this engine, and reliability is excellent as long as you maintain it. SEATS AREA SIMPLY AMAZING. My only complaint is possibly more thigh support, but i have very very long legs. Sound system is 2nd to none.

An excellent rider

Allen Johnson, 03/19/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great gadgets, excellent ride, plenty of room. Lots of trunk space.

If it was only a little better looking!

Alan, 05/03/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Overall I've been happy with this car. I put on a lot of miles and averaged about 21mpg which is impressive for a car this size. The supercharged engine really boogies, and it has every option you can ask for. But it is not attractive. As my kids say: it's a "grampa car". I did have problems with the rear struts and rotors, but that might have been caused by Brooklyn roads.

Great Value

JBN, 02/05/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've owned over 40 cars, and this Buick ranks near the top. I purchased it 6 months ago when it only had 20K miles. I now have 42K miles on the car. I still can't believe I get between 35 - 40 mpg on the highway. A few minor issues with dash squeaks/rattles.

2 years - No Problems

Linda Batson, 05/03/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for two years and have had no problems. It is driven about 25,000 miles per year. My husband and I both love the car and the ride.

