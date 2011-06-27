Used 2010 Buick Lucerne Consumer Reviews
Big drop from the Park Ave and La Sabre I've Owned
Car rides well on long trips, which is what I use it for. Comfortable to ride in over long hauls. Turning radius and noise was the first things I noticed on the car. Now that it's broke in, the noises are more abundant, especially from the read and side windows.
Noise issue can't be resolved by GM
car has a noise/vibration coming from the front floor hump at highway speed. Dealer & GM field personnel have changed the transmission , exhaust system, motor mounts and wheel bearings. Noise is still there after 5 weeks at the dealer. GM is taking the car back to the engineering dept for evaluation. I will not be getting it back regardless. Another Lucerne (3.9) at the same dealer has the identical problem. I have asked for a replacement with the 4.6 V8 engine or a full refund. Mt recommendation was to have the NVH engineering guys identify the root cause and then have the appropriate product engineering guys fix it. I am a retired engineer and we solved issues like this in a few hours.
AllWeatherLuxury
My vehicle gets essentially same mileage as a v6 Honda Accord, priced near, and is comparable to the Lexus. Great leather and faux wood interior, sunroof, audio, and onstar. Plus real room for four adults. And golf bags in the trunk.
Unsatisfied
I recently got a rental Lucerne and it is not good. The gas mileage is bad. It has too many buttons in the inside to set things how you want them. The radio system is bad. If I had to buy one I would rather walk.
Column or console
I've been very satisfied with the Lucerne. I haven't noticed any noise problems on mine but I have long legs and I buy cars with column shifts. I wonder if Ricks models have had console shifts.
