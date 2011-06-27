  1. Home
Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Envision
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,720
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.6/501.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.3 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Interior Luxury Packageyes
Active Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Hit the Road Packageyes
Road Trip Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Buick Infotainment System w/Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Protective Seat Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Molded, Body-Color Assist Stepsyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight3755 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Height66.8 in.
EPA interior volume127.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Dark Plum Interior Accents, leather
  • Chestnut Brown w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
