2020 Buick Encore GX Consumer Reviews
Looks nice but
I like the vehicle looks and ride but the 3 cylinder engine takes some getting used to!!! A lot of vibration at slower speeds.
Nice blend of features/utility
Leased a GX Essence for my wife, and it's the perfect size for her. It's not going to win any races, but the 1.3L Turbo has enough pep to keep up with the standard crossovers near us on the road. The infotainment system is easy to use, the leather feels nice, and the oversized sunroof make the car feel bigger inside than it is. LED headlights perform well at night, and the option for the fog lights/auto high beam make it even safer on backroads. Good safety options - blind spot monitors, lane departure, and pedestrian alert all seem to have good sensitivity BUT the forward collision alert was shut off due to an overwhelming number of "alerts" under normal driving situations. The back seats fold flat, and there's a surprising amount of cargo space for the size of the car. Hoping the 4WD in the snow will be sufficient in New England, but we have a Jeep as well so it wasn't top of mind when making a decision. This is our first GM product - so far, so good.
An extra large subcompact SUV
Spacious interior, peppy engine, solid feel all around
I'm interested.......
When Buick sent me its first e-mall announcing the Encore GX, I didn't like it at first. I thought it looked too much like other SUVs. It wasn't different, like my 2015 Encore. Several weeks later, I received another Encore GX e-mail. This time, I really liked it. We test-drove an Encore GX Essence this week. It felt very solid. Steering was easy, like a traditional Buick. I was concentrating more on the driving the vehicle and hadn't figured out how to quiet the radio, but it seemed quiet, just like a traditional Buick. A quiet car has become important to me. I couldn't determine if the transmission shifts unnoticeably because, according to the HUD on this Encore GX, it hadn't shifted past second gear - the trans has nine speeds. Finally, for some people, using the technology onboard the Encore GX might be a learning experience. I would consider purchasing an Encore GX.
Nope
Engine and transmission had problems the first day I bought it with 20 miles. Dealership couldn’t tell me what was wrong with the car. Maybe it’ll be a recall soon since it’s a 2020, and maybe it was just the dealership.
