Used 1990 Buick Electra Consumer Reviews
A must have item
I bought this car new from the dealer in hopes of driving a beast. It accelerates like a raging bull on steroids. You get to the 60 miles per hour mark in a neck snapping 14.6 seconds. The sumptuous angles spark emotions like fire in the night. The suspension rides like a a magic carpet on a silk laden cloud with wheels of cream. I know this because I took a speed bump at a blistering 75 mph and I felt nothing but a jibber. Stepping on the accelerator pedal is like playing a game of pinball. Fun, but there are many strange noises. I hit the engine revolution limiter yesterday and it sounded like a grackel crowing at the edge of a willow forest at daybreak. This car is sleek yet powerful.
great car
great car that is very realiable ,comfotable with a modern body style which is still relivent today. a large car with enough room for 6 adult with excellent gas mileage affordable luxury at its best
Rear ended
We loved our Park Avenue. Super comfy seats with loads of room for tall people. We drove it for a year until some joker re-ended us and put an end to a lovely relationship! The 3.8L engine was a powerhouse but still got us 28 mpg on the highway. Very reliable car, rock solid and smooth on the road.
Great car
This is a very nice car.
Buick Reliability
Car floats down the road. Extremely reliable. Very appealing astetically. The 3800 is a workhorse and is very fuel efficient for a larger car. Interior made from good quality materials. Would recommend this car for anyone who needs a good daily driver that provides true owner satisfaction.
Sponsored cars related to the Electra
Related Used 1990 Buick Electra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave