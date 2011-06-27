Used 1990 Buick Electra Consumer Reviews

A must have item Ester Van Hooke , 03/15/2007 Park Avenue 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car new from the dealer in hopes of driving a beast. It accelerates like a raging bull on steroids. You get to the 60 miles per hour mark in a neck snapping 14.6 seconds. The sumptuous angles spark emotions like fire in the night. The suspension rides like a a magic carpet on a silk laden cloud with wheels of cream. I know this because I took a speed bump at a blistering 75 mph and I felt nothing but a jibber. Stepping on the accelerator pedal is like playing a game of pinball. Fun, but there are many strange noises. I hit the engine revolution limiter yesterday and it sounded like a grackel crowing at the edge of a willow forest at daybreak. This car is sleek yet powerful. Report Abuse

great car junior , 07/10/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful great car that is very realiable ,comfotable with a modern body style which is still relivent today. a large car with enough room for 6 adult with excellent gas mileage affordable luxury at its best Report Abuse

Rear ended Dave M , 08/12/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We loved our Park Avenue. Super comfy seats with loads of room for tall people. We drove it for a year until some joker re-ended us and put an end to a lovely relationship! The 3.8L engine was a powerhouse but still got us 28 mpg on the highway. Very reliable car, rock solid and smooth on the road. Report Abuse

Great car Betty Lou Hilyard , 09/06/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a very nice car. Report Abuse