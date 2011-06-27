  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental
  4. Used 2001 Bentley Continental
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Bentley Continental T Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$299,900
See Continental Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$299,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$299,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.0/352.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$299,900
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$299,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$299,900
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$299,900
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$299,900
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$299,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$299,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$299,900
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base116.6 in.
Length205.6 in.
Width81 in.
Curb weight5401 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$299,900
Null tiresyes
285/45R Y tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$299,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$299,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental Inventory

Related Used 2001 Bentley Continental T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles