2019 Bentley Bentayga Consumer Reviews
Yes, pure amazing
There’s nothing really to say, accept this car is amazing, the one problem though, is the price. But that’s really all there’s to say! So I recommend this car!
John Kiidd
VW had a lot to say with the Bentayga, Urus and others within the group. Season, save money on underspend designs. The Bentayga is a stunning Suv. Don't need luxury in the boot, but Bentley do give you some expensive options.The audio is excellent but the MMI could of been upgraded. Install a wide body Mansory kit for about £85000 (Not cheap) but it makes the motor Amazing, try and keep away from keeping the bonnet & radiator couling Carbon look, if painted with the right body colour, it will look Stunning
German luxo rocket with traditional English issues
Not pretty but imposing. Excellent interior with 1990s infotainment .The W12 engine is a rocket while its trasmission while fast and precise, is too "reactive" and switches gears too often at medium speed city traffic Excellent ride and silence, very polished.Does not feel as big as it is behind the wheel. Glitchy warnings scare you with alarming messages such as drive system fault!
