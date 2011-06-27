Used 2012 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
The best Luxury Car money can buy!!!

donnie13, 03/25/2012
55 of 55 people found this review helpful

I had a 2006 750LI and loved this car. Traded for a 2009 Audi A8L and while was a great car, didn't have enough pizazz. Traded it for a 2010 Mercedes S-Class. Was a good car but too soft. Felt floaty. Bought a 2011 Eguus, while a good car, too jittery and not refined. Now comes the new 2012 Audi A8L! Unbelievable car. Out drives and performs better than all of the above. Feels like you're driving a Bentley for half the price. Fit and finish, impeccable. Ride is stiff when needed and firm at just the right time. I'm a car buff as you can see by all the cars I purchase and I'm more impressed with this car than any of the large luxury cars I've owned, including my past 2009 A8L.

Report Abuse

The perfect fit for man and machine

Ron Rock, 02/07/2016
4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

It is just an awesome car to drive. The power, the handling, the creature comforts like massaging seats, heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control are all seductively pampering. And then to have all of that and hit 29mpg on a long trip..... awesome.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2012 A8L has some LEMONS to admit and RESOLVE

grnltrn, 02/09/2013
45 of 59 people found this review helpful

Audi is building a few (hopefully) LEMONS and attempting to outrun their flawed automobiles with marketing dollars. A search of the AUDI forums disclose a number of late model A8L vehicles with similar problems and a lack of acknowledgement by Audi that they intend to stand behind their warrantees. Audi is intimidating dealers, directing them to not service the car or refusing to pay them for warrantee repairs. Seat sensor - airbag deactivation Mirror heat not working tranny hard downshift Radio station refresh Cell phone pairing fails Console rattle Door close/locks malfunction when cold Clunk on acceleration MMI system fails to play .wav and .flac files Int lighting flickers

Report Abuse

After 56 cars- this is the best

BDW, 04/17/2020
L 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

2012 is the last v8 for A8 L. I would take the 2012 over 13-14 all day long. How do you get a beast like an A8L to fly like it does with 29 MPG? I don’t get it but appreciate and love it. I have owned BMW’s, Porsches, Jags, Acura, Mercedes and nothing compares to the fit and finish of the Audi A8L.

Report Abuse
