Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 V8 Vantage
5.0
2 reviews
N420 A Driver's Car

newcreature, 03/18/2011
Recently took delivery of 2011 N420 roadster with 6-speed manual. Came out of a Porsche 997 C4S cabriolet, my second 911 C4. Loved the Porsches, but was in mood for a new driving sensation. N420 is magnificent. Very fast, comfortable, beautiful. The torque is amazing in every gear. Sport suspension a bit firmer than 997 in normal mode, but not as firm as Porsche's sport mode. An excellent balance between the two. Firm yet compliant. The sport exhaust is perfectly tuned. Under 3K sound is subdued. Cross 3K, especially under rapid acceleration and the beastly growl is unleashed.

just got a 2011 vantage!

johnred14, 12/22/2010
i just bought this car and love it. it puts a smile on my face every time i get in the car. it has the nicest interior of any car in its price range and drives perfectly. my biggest complaint is that i am now spoiled when it comes to other cars.

