Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Consumer Reviews
N420 A Driver's Car
Recently took delivery of 2011 N420 roadster with 6-speed manual. Came out of a Porsche 997 C4S cabriolet, my second 911 C4. Loved the Porsches, but was in mood for a new driving sensation. N420 is magnificent. Very fast, comfortable, beautiful. The torque is amazing in every gear. Sport suspension a bit firmer than 997 in normal mode, but not as firm as Porsche's sport mode. An excellent balance between the two. Firm yet compliant. The sport exhaust is perfectly tuned. Under 3K sound is subdued. Cross 3K, especially under rapid acceleration and the beastly growl is unleashed.
just got a 2011 vantage!
i just bought this car and love it. it puts a smile on my face every time i get in the car. it has the nicest interior of any car in its price range and drives perfectly. my biggest complaint is that i am now spoiled when it comes to other cars.
Sponsored cars related to the V8 Vantage
Related Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons