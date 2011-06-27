Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Consumer Reviews

Excellent - Best Sports Car I Have Owned GK , 09/29/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had a Porsche and numerous BMWs. For me, this is the treasured prize. The quality of the interior and refinement of the exterior combined with the reliability I have experienced to date make this the finest auto I have ever owned. One article described it best - it is 95% of the performance and 200% of the "WOW" factor of the Porsche Carrera. The cornering and straight acceleration are a notch inferior to the Porsche, but the pride of ownership and fit and finish ar far superior than anything else. Try it... you'll like it. Report Abuse

Exclusive!!! Vasi , 10/30/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I am another Porsche guy that switched to Aston. The last 10 years I had 5 different Porsches including the latest 997 C2S. Exclusivity is the key. Porsches are extremely common and Astons are so special. I know there is a lot of talk about reliability issues but the moment you hear the engine sound above 4000 rpm you forget about all the bad things and you get big satisfaction without even the need to go fast. A very cool car, no doubt!

A Perfect Sports Car! tdtollie , 06/01/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I waited 686 days from the date I placed my deposit until delivery of my Vantage. Was it worth the wait? You bet! I've been driving Corvettes for over 20 years and I love them...but the Vantage is so much more. Yes, the Vantage is expensive, but the style and performance are perfect. The handling on winding mountain roads is incredible. The engine sings and begs you to open the windows and turn off the great sound system. I've been driving manual transmissions my entire life and nothing comes close to this 6-speed gearbox. If you really love to drive cars and can afford the $$$, I recommend you take the plunge and go for it. I love it! I love it! I LOVE IT!!!

Wonderful car Aston Martin Vantage , 09/14/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned several different model Porsches, but none compare in looks, attention, and driving pleasure and ability than my 2007 AM Vantage. This car is quality and stunning in every way. It exudes the fact that it is hand built from bumper to bumper. The low growl when pressing the start button, and even much more so when reaching 4000 rpm, is exciting. Some say the 380 horse power engine is not enough. They must be on drugs because for a non-racer like me, it has plenty of responsiveness. The amount of positive attention and accolades you receive in driving this car is often downright embarrassing. I could write a book on overwhelming positive public reaction this car draws.