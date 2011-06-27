Used 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.7/454.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$198,250
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Exterior Carbon Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$198,250
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$198,250
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Diamond Perforated Leather Door Insertsyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyes
Duotone Perforated Leather Door Insertsyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Semi-Aniline Leatheryes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Embroidered Rapide S Logo in Headrestyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Headlining Alcantara Color - Contemporaryyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Ventilated Seatsyes
Carbon Interior Packyes
Diamond Perforated Leather Seat Insertsyes
Matching Wood Door Insertsyes
Duotone Perforated Leather Seat Insertsyes
Piano Black Packyes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Premium Smokers Packyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$198,250
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Front head room37.3 in.
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Contrast Stitchingyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
20" 10-Spoke Forged Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Delete Model Badgingyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
20" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finishyes
Titanium Silver Meshesyes
Magnum Silver Rear Lamp Infillsyes
20" 10-Spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" Multispoke Diamond Turned Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyes
Protective Tapeyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
$198,250
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$198,250
Exterior Colors
  • Amethyst Red
  • Concours Blue
  • Selene Bronze
  • Mako Blue
  • Hardly Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Appletree Green
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Mariana Blue
  • Marron Black
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Previous AML Color
  • Match to Sample
  • Grey Bull
  • Red Lion
  • Volcano Red
  • Morning Frost White
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Silver Fox
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Jet Black
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Silver Blonde
  • Lightning Silver
  • Stratus White
  • Quantum Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Viridian Green
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Sunburst Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Galena Silver, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Premium Mill, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R Z tiresyes
$198,250
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,250
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$198,250
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
