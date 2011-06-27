  1. Home
Used 2013 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Features & Specs

More about the 2013 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$198,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Carbon Interior Packyes
Contemporary Packyes
Exterior Carbon Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$198,700
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$198,700
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Matching Wood Door Trim Cappingsyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Headlining Alcantara Color - Contemporaryyes
2+0 Seating Arrangementyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Trinket Stowageyes
Leather Headliningyes
Headrest Embroidery - DB9 Logoyes
Steering Wheel - Black Alcantarayes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$198,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Brake Calipers - Redyes
20" 5-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporaryyes
Delete Model Badgingyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
20" 10-Spoke Liquid Silver Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Satin Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
Protective Tapeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Height50.5 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Length185.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Exterior Colors
  • Marron Black
  • Viridian Green
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Selene Bronze
  • Mako Blue
  • Red Lion
  • Quantum Silver
  • Appletree Green
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Amethyst Red
  • Concours Blue
  • Hardly Green
  • Previous AML Color
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Match to Sample
  • Mariana Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Grey Bull
  • Silver Blonde
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Jet Black
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Volcano Red
  • Morning Frost White
  • Silver Fox
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Bridgewater Bronze
  • Magma Red
  • Lightning Silver
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Storm Black
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$198,700
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,700
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$198,700
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
