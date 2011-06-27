Used 2002 Acura RSX Consumer Reviews

Daily driver for 10 years oaklandfan78 , 10/31/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My RSX has gone through a lot over the past 10 years and put on over 145K miles but it's still running strong. It's been through quite a lot. Among the highlights were how many times, it flawlessly handled the California drive from LA to SF. At one point, it also became my utility vehicle and the fold-down seats spent many weekends lugging around DJ equipment. It now serves as my daily commuter with good gas mileage and still evokes a strong feeling of excitement when I get on the road each morning. Hopefully I can make it to 200K one day. Report Abuse

Great car, ruined by Honda bean counters. thr33wayclimax , 12/31/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned this car since I was 16, and am now 26. Bulletproof reliability, only the A/C compressor has failed, twice. RATTLES/RATTLES....and more rattles. Maybe I never noticed or cared when I was younger, but this thing rattles like no other, the Tweeters, dash, trunk, doors, glove compartment I could go on, they all rattle. I feel like the car is going to fall apart when I hit a pothole. 2002 stock seats are terrible, NO support Hard seat bottoms. Replaced with seats from a 2005, much better! With all these issues, I cannot get myself to let it go, I don't think I'll ever sell this car.

Awsome Vehicle rsxc , 01/10/2013 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned two '02 ACura RSX's Premium. Bottom line is that they are very reliable. They will last a long time before they break. But like any car once they break they will cost a small fortune. Most aftermarket retailers do not carry the parts that usually break on this car. This means you must go to the the dealer to get the part, which can be hole in your pocket. All in all, I love this car. It's very cheap on gas, it has a very attractive sporty look, it's got all the goodies like: leather heated seats, heated powered mirrors, power windows and doors. I would definitely recommend this car.

Great Car!!! tonyanytime , 10/12/2012 4 of 5 people found this review helpful To all those who had bad experiences, suck it up! Ive owned over 20 different vehicles in the last 10 years, all used from Lexus, Audi A4, BMW 325i, 528i, Infiniti Q45, two F-150s, Oldsmobile, Acura 2.5 TL, 2 preludes, a civic with motor swap, dodge ram, and the list goes on. All had varying degrees of reliability BASED on previous care. All had maintenance concerns arise some more costly than others but you must accept that when purchasing a car. It makes me sick to see someone bashing this Acura. I havent driven mercedes yet, so until then THIS IS THE BEST HANDLING, SOLID DRIVING CAR OF ALL IVE OWNED AND DRIVEN. Im eager to drive it everywhere and i bought it with 129k. Its getting a turbo