Used 1997 Acura Integra Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|22/29 mpg
|22/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/382.8 mi.
|290.4/382.8 mi.
|290.4/382.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6300 rpm
|140 hp @ 6300 rpm
|140 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|50.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|51.7 in.
|52.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|36.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|49.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.1 in.
|28.1 in.
|32.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|44.8 in.
|44.8 in.
|50.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|178.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2638 lbs.
|2529 lbs.
|2703 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.3 cu.ft.
|13.3 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|53.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|101.2 in.
|103.1 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
