  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1992 Acura Integra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Acura Integra RS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Integra
Overview
See Integra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.
Curb weight2608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
See Integra Inventory

Related Used 1992 Acura Integra RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles