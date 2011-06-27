2019 Acura ILX Consumer Reviews
What's Not to Like?!
Great looking, and handles beautifully, and Made in America. I am a bit disappointed in the electronics interface; all features are not as intuitive as I'd like and will take me on a steep learning curve. It is feature packed - one of the reasons I purchased it - but again, the controls could be more intuitive. Particularly impressive are the eight speed DC transmission, handling and the relatively quiet ride. It's all I could have wanted and more at that price point.
Acura ILX or Honda Civic Si?
In my opinion, for about the same price, you get an Acura ILX which is based on the 9th Generation Civic vs. the current 10th Generation Civic, which is slightly larger and has about the same performance. So why not buy the Civic? Because the 9th Generation Civic was a tried and true model which was extremely reliable (read the reviews on the current 10th Generation Civic). Additionally, you get a VTEC engine instead of the much reported problematic Earth Dreams engine (read about fuel & oil issues), a dual-clutch transmission instead of the expensive to repair CVT transmission, and new refined styling unlike the love it/hate it polarizing Civic styling. In a nutshell, you get a very reliable Honda Civic Si without the reported problematic components, which is dressed in a fancy new tuxedo with nicer paint and a better warranty. A wolf in sheep's clothing.
3rd Honda - this one in Acura Suit
I've owned 3 Honda Products - a 2012 Civic Si Sedan, 2018 Civic Hatchback Sport Manual and now this 2019 ILX A-Spec Sedan. I've read the Reviews which mostly pan this car as a "warmed-over 9th Gen Civic" - take it from a past owner - this is NO Civic - it has Honda reliability with the tried and proven 2.4L NON-Turbo engine and a really great Dual-clutch 8 Speed Auto. As a Manual Fan I can say this DC Auto is really nice and I'm not missing the Manuals anymore. To give some factual and real-world comparisons based on experience and facts - I bought a new 87 BMW M5 sedan in 1987 - owned it for 10 years and 65,000 miles. If you'll check for yourselves you'll see that the exterior dimensions are almost exactly the same as this ILX - M5 was 256HP (inline 6) with 5-speed Manual where ILX is 201HP (inline 4) - M5 weighed 3450 lbs - ILX weighs 3144. M5 did 0-60 in 6.7 sec - ILX does 0-60 in 6.6 sec. The above are facts, not opinions. Have owned alot of HP machinery since trading my M5 in 1997 - and can honestly say I feel I've given up almost nothing between the 2 cars, and the M5 cost me $48,000 in 1987 and the ILX cost me $31,000 in 2019......32 years later. Don't believe the reports - this ILX A-Spec may be the Sleeper of the Quarter-Century. It's admittedly not "today's fast" but it sure is fast enough for me..................
By far the best sports sedan for the $$$!
I test drove many competitors before I settled with the 2019 Acura ILX- A-Spec - Tech. For around 32K this loaded great looking sports sedan is a blast to drive. It's fast enough, handles great, the steering is a perfect balance not to loose (like most new cars these days) and not too firm. I test drove the Lexus IS, Infiniti Q-50, Audi A-3, Benz CLA and A-class, BMW 2 and 3 series, Jaguar XE, Genesis G70 and the Volvo S60. These are all WAY more expensive to buy or lease with less features. While they all drove fine (except for the CLA), the ILX proved to be by far the best sports sedan for the $$$.
Some features make it a pain to own
We have owned three other Acuras, all of the TL family --and '03, '07 and a 2016 TLX. This go-round we decided to downsize to the ILX. I wish we didn't. We chose to go Acura after comparing to the Honda Civic, which wasn't as nice and had a much inferior engine-transmission package. But the 2019 ILX, while nice, isn't as nice as the TLX. Seats aren't as comfortable. The memory seats don't remember me very well. Seat heaters are either on or off, no degrees of heat. The ILX drives pretty well and if you keep the revs up can even feel a little sporty. Our biggest complaint is the size of the gas tank. It's barely over 10 gallons; the TLX had 17+. Where my wife had to the fill the TLX once every 6 weeks, the ILX barely makes three.
