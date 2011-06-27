  1. Home
Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 V90 Cross Country
Luxury without waste

Vicente M, 01/13/2019
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Loaded with features without reaching $50K. Most comfortable ride. Lower center of gravity than an SUV while still seating high off the ground. This can replace a minivan with all the cargo space unless you need >5 seats. 18-inch tires make for a comfortable ride but are not sporty. T5 is good enough, if you want to feel sportier flip it to “Performance” mode. MPG is decent, 25 to 27mpg with mixed city and highway. Infotainment system works fine despite all the reviews I read.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Wagon

Jim C, 06/17/2019
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I just bought a brand new 2018 V90CC leftover. I got about 28% discount from list. So it’s a huge bang for the buck. The car is smooth as silk. I wasn’t looking for a car quite this large but then again it’s only 4 inches longer than an Outback. The level of safety features is unparalleled. Anything you can think of is in it. I have the base engine and it’s fine. It’s no world beater but on the highway I’ve gotten 30 mpg. I had a Tiguan they never got close to that. It’s extremely roomy, stylish, comfortable and versatile. I’ve moved furniture, towed a trailer, gotten groceries, mulch, took out my kayaks and bikes. It’s great without having to use a step ladder to put stuff up on the roof. I’m 6’3 and the rear has room for me with my drivers seat in position for me! What’s not to like. Beautiful, stylish, wonderful driving car rather than driving a box on wheels aka an SUV! Update 6 mos. - now have put over 5,000 miles on the car and all I can say is that its great. Its everything I wanted it to be. Its comfortable, versatile and good looking. My really critical wife loves up too! she says she feels so protected in the car. I had one minor issue with the auto stop/start battery not holding a charge. I'm not surprised since it was an '18 leftover so it sat for 18 months. They replaced the battery, reset the computer and its been perfect ever since. The only thing I I can say that needs improvement is the engine noise/exhaust note. For a car this sharp, it could use some refinement in its tone. (btw- i have a 6 cyl. 350Z so I may be a bit too critical). Great car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I Like It!

Seth, 02/08/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Today is my week-a-versary with my used 2018 V90. Bought it with 32,700 miles on it and took the extra warrantee offered and am now covered until 2028 with unlimited miles....Love it that roadside assist comes free and the Volvo on-call is good for the next two years for free too. I just took the car to the store the day after the ice storm here in Maine and I am super impressed. I tried a few controlled fish-tails and nothing...wouldn't slide around the icy turns...braking was good on ice too. Very well done! Love the sexy look and the sexy drive...took it on the highway, looked down and I was doing 92 and didn't even feel it.....of course I slowed down! I am 6'6" and traded in my E350 wagon for this wagon and would never go back. The seats are so comfortable, I just want to go on a road trip! As a guy with a Quaker background, I love the plainness of the interior. It simply takes about 20 minutes to get yourself familiar with the electronics. Wish this model has the better stereo! But all in all, I like it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
