Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is upscale and stylish
  • Plenty of cargo capacity
  • Front seats are very comfortable
  • More off-road capability than regular wagons
  • Harsher ride than we expect from a luxury car
  • Noisier cabin than competitors
Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

We like the smooth strength of the T6 powertrain, and we appreciate the handful of extra features. You should also consider the premium air suspension to help smooth out the ride — one of the V90's weaknesses. The Luxury package is also worth considering since it adds extra seat adjustments, along with massage, and quite a few interior trim upgrades. Finally, we adore the quality of the Bowers & Wilkins premium stereo, but it's an admittedly pricey add.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

There's plenty to like about the 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country. Beyond the good looks and clean, modern design, it offers incredibly comfortable seats and a host of technology features from the tabletlike infotainment system to a suite of driver aids. That said, we've dinged the Cross Country for a harsher ride and noisier cabin than we expect from a luxury vehicle at this price point and for feeling a little less sturdy and solid than some similarly priced competitors.

It's also worth noting that while the Cross Country comes with added ride height, not much extra effort has gone into enhancing its off-road capability. The all-wheel-drive system certainly makes it functional enough, but there's not much in the way of extra traction control settings or hardware to help the car cope with primitive conditions. Of course, that puts it in the same league as most SUVs, so it's certainly not less competent than most of the competitive field.

If what you're looking for is luxury with supreme off-road ability, it's worth biting the SUV bullet and going with the Land Rover Discovery. The Disco is a little over  an inch longer than the V90, but it is more capable off-road and has the added bonus of a third row of seating. Some appealing wagons are also available. The Audi A4 Allroad is smaller than the V90, but it provides a more engaging driving experience and some of the best technology features and integration on the market. If your plans don't call for leaving paved surfaces, the eminently classy Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon provides a stunning all-around luxury experience along with all-wheel drive to handle inclement weather.

2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country models

The 2018 Volvo V90 is an all-wheel-drive station wagon with seating for five. It's available in three trim levels, starting with the still well-equipped but less powerful T5, and moving up to the more powerful T6 and finally the specialized T6 Volvo Ocean Race.

Two engines are available. The T5 comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the T6 and Ocean Race trims come with a turbocharged and supercharged engine making 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All trim levels come standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic.

Standard equipment on the V90 Cross Country T5 includes LED headlights with automatic high beams, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a hands-free liftgate, and proximity entry with push-button start. Inside, the T5 comes with power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and dual-zone climate control. Infotainment duties fall to a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, navigation, USB inputs, and a 10-speaker sound system.

The T6 upgrades to adaptive headlights, headlight washer nozzles, 19-inch alloy wheels, and noise-insulating laminated side windows. Interior upgrades include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a reconfigurable digital gauge cluster.

The new T6 Volvo Ocean Race trim adds a score of visual tweaks including 20-inch wheels, special white paint and orange accents, unique interior trim with orange piping, a body-colored roof box, front parking sensors, waterproof floor mats, an air suspension, four-zone climate control, and extra USB ports for the rear seats.

Standard safety features and driver aids for all trims include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system, and an adaptive cruise control system.

The T6's gauge cluster display and upgraded headlights, along with four-zone climate control and heated front seats, are available as optional upgrades for the T5. Other notable options include the Convenience package, which adds heated washer nozzles, a surround-view parking camera system, a head-up display, and parking assist with front parking sensors. Other optional upgrades are 20-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Integrated booster seats are available for the rear seats.

For the T6, the Luxury package adds ventilated front seats with massaging backrests and power-adjustable thigh extensions, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, rear side-door sun shades, and upgraded leather upholstery. Air suspension is a stand-alone upgrade for the T6.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 (twin-charged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
The V90 provides ample oomph for the daily commute along with predictable and confident stopping power. A soft ride makes for somewhat floaty handling, but you'd only notice if you're trying to set a lap record. This smooth-operating luxury wagon delivers the driving experience you'd expect.

Acceleration

7.5
A turbo and supercharged four-cylinder sounds complicated, but Volvo's runs effortlessly on the road. It reacts quickly when you hit the gas and delivers strong power at low engine speeds. The V90 has no problem merging onto the freeway or making a pass. Respectable acceleration during testing.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal reacts predictably, and the pedal's short travel and light effort allows you to come to a stop without jerking back. During repeat simulated-emergency stops from 60 mph, this large, heavy and tall wagon had a little bit of nosedive but stayed stable and confident.

Steering

7.5
It's easy to keep the wheel straight at freeway speeds, and though there isn't much feedback, the wheel feels direct and accurate. Steering effort is light in Comfort mode and much heavier in Dynamic. Safety systems can make the wheel feel unnatural since they make adjustments for you.

Handling

6.5
The V90 is taller than a normal wagon, so it's expected that it won't be as buttoned-down as a low-slung sport sedan. But only exhibits mild body roll and feels stable once the suspension takes a set. The tires protest loudly when pushed hard.

Drivability

7.5
You might get an occasional clunky gear change, but the V90 operates just as smoothly as you'd expect. Its stop-start system is generally smooth but can hesitate if you need to move quickly. At a more relaxed pace, the upshifts are so smooth and well-timed that they're nearly imperceptible.

Off-road

6.5
A bit more ground clearance and all-wheel drive mean the V90 Cross Country fares better on unpaved and slippery roads than a regular V90, but don't expect to tackle truly perilous terrain. A low-speed off-road setting adjusts throttle, brake and steering response along with power distribution.

Comfort

8.0
The feel of the interior matches the chic design, provided you tick the right options. We recommend the premium leather, powerful seat massage, and air suspension, but skip the 20-inch wheels if you prioritize ride quality over style. Smaller wheels should reduce the impacts and thunks we noticed.

Seat comfort

9.0
The excellent front seats provide a wide range of adjustments (10-way) and a powerful massage feature with multiple settings. Dialing in the right settings is easy, and drivers of all shapes and sizes will find comfort over long drives. The center rear seat is upright and firm, best for little ones.

Ride comfort

7.0
The V90 rides smoothly over most surfaces, but you'll feel road vibrations. Big bumps jostle the interior and are accompanied by loud thunks. The optional air suspension likely helps smooth things over, but it can only do so much when paired with optional 20-inch wheels. Stick with the 19-inchers.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Moderate to heavy use of the accelerator pedal brings some engine noise inside, but the sound doesn't inspire excitement. Levels of wind, road and tire noise are kept to a minimum. The body and interior make noise over rough roads and big bumps, a disappointing amount of it for a luxury car.

Climate control

8.5
While we typically don't like touchscreen controls, you only need to set the V90's climate settings once. The powerful system always keeps the interior at the right temperature; just set it and forget it. The seat ventilation makes some noise, but passengers will appreciate how well it works.

Interior

8.0
The unique design makes a good first impression, but the glossy black plastic quickly attracts smudges. Still, it's an elegant-looking and pleasing place to sit, a sensation bolstered by easy entry and exit, intuitive controls, a commanding view of the road ahead, and a strong sense of spaciousness.

Ease of use

8.0
The V90 hosts a clean and intuitive instrument panel. The touchscreen manages most features and has an easy learning curve. The physical controls are logical. The cruise control interface will seem backward to some, changing by 5 mph increments when you tap and 1 mph increments when you hold.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The Cross Country is taller than a standard wagon, so you don't have to bend down as much while entering. The door aperture is large enough to accommodate most body sizes, though adults of average height will have to duck slightly to avoid bonking their head against the top of the door frame.

Driving position

8.0
The wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments means there's no compromise between comfort and visibility. All instrumentation and controls fall within reach and view. Manual tilt-and-telescope adjustment is unusual for a vehicle at this price, but most people will only take notice once.

Roominess

8.0
The open cabin feels pretty spacious, a sensation backed up by the ample interior dimensions. Plenty of leg-, head- and shoulder room means average-size adults won't have difficulty getting comfortable. A 6-foot rear passenger can fit easily in the back seat behind a driver of the same height.

Visibility

7.5
The Cross Country's taller ride height gives a more commanding view of traffic versus the standard V90. The rear headrests occupy some visibility but can be lowered electrically by the driver. It's easy to check around before changing lanes. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are standard.

Quality

6.0
The interior makes a strong initial impression of quality, but our test car showed premature wear, including scuffs and discoloration on the interior door handles. Cream and white interiors can exacerbate these issues, but they shouldn't happen this early on a vehicle that costs this much.

Utility

8.0
The V90 delivers the versatility you expect from a wagon. It has similar cargo space to that of a small luxury SUV, and its host of clever options, such as a grocery bag holder and a steel guard that protects passengers from sliding cargo, helps bolster the V90's utility.

Small-item storage

7.0
The V90 delivers the versatility you expect from a wagon. It has SUV-rivaling storage space and a host of clever options such as a grocery bag holder and a steel guard that protects passengers from sliding cargo. Optional two-height rear booster seats are a novel idea. Interior storage is adequate.

Cargo space

9.0
The V90's 26 cubic feet of cargo space is respectable. The rear seats fold down electrically from the cargo area, expanding it to 54 cubic feet. The cargo cover rises with the liftgate, making loading easier.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The lower anchors sit behind prominent, flippable plastic covers. The somewhat narrow space between the rear seat and the cargo area cover means a little squeeze when you're reaching for the seatback anchors.

Towing

6.5
A neat, power-retractable tow hitch is optional. When equipped, the V90's tow rating is 1,650 pounds (for an unbraked trailer) and 3,500 pounds (for a braked trailer).

Technology

7.5
The digital displays are clear and readable, and phone integration is as simple as plugging in a cable. The high-end optional stereo system is among the finest we've sampled. Most advanced driver aids function well, but we had trouble with lane keeping assist and the auto parking system.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The tall center touchscreen is attractive and easy to read, and it boasts a largely intuitive layout. It's generally quick and responsive, but it takes too long to switch to the backup camera after starting. The optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system is phenomenal and worth the upgrade.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, and their displays occupy the touchscreen's lower half. This setup makes switching audio sources easier, so you can use your preferred navigation app and listen to the radio. Only two USB ports. One 12-volt outlet each for front, rear and cargo area.

Driver aids

7.0
The adaptive cruise control works great, but lane keeping assist lets the V90 move around too much within the lane. Auto parking system has trouble differentiating between parallel and perpendicular parking. Top-view camera is optional and lets you select views independently while parking.

Voice control

7.5
The system doesn't understand natural language, so you have to learn certain prefixes to make it work. After topping the learning curve, the system understood most of our commands without issue. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay voice commands work perfectly.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxury without waste
Vicente M,01/13/2019
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Loaded with features without reaching $50K. Most comfortable ride. Lower center of gravity than an SUV while still seating high off the ground. This can replace a minivan with all the cargo space unless you need >5 seats. 18-inch tires make for a comfortable ride but are not sporty. T5 is good enough, if you want to feel sportier flip it to “Performance” mode. MPG is decent, 25 to 27mpg with mixed city and highway. Infotainment system works fine despite all the reviews I read.
Great Wagon
Jim C,06/17/2019
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I just bought a brand new 2018 V90CC leftover. I got about 28% discount from list. So it’s a huge bang for the buck. The car is smooth as silk. I wasn’t looking for a car quite this large but then again it’s only 4 inches longer than an Outback. The level of safety features is unparalleled. Anything you can think of is in it. I have the base engine and it’s fine. It’s no world beater but on the highway I’ve gotten 30 mpg. I had a Tiguan they never got close to that. It’s extremely roomy, stylish, comfortable and versatile. I’ve moved furniture, towed a trailer, gotten groceries, mulch, took out my kayaks and bikes. It’s great without having to use a step ladder to put stuff up on the roof. I’m 6’3 and the rear has room for me with my drivers seat in position for me! What’s not to like. Beautiful, stylish, wonderful driving car rather than driving a box on wheels aka an SUV! Update 6 mos. - now have put over 5,000 miles on the car and all I can say is that its great. Its everything I wanted it to be. Its comfortable, versatile and good looking. My really critical wife loves up too! she says she feels so protected in the car. I had one minor issue with the auto stop/start battery not holding a charge. I'm not surprised since it was an '18 leftover so it sat for 18 months. They replaced the battery, reset the computer and its been perfect ever since. The only thing I I can say that needs improvement is the engine noise/exhaust note. For a car this sharp, it could use some refinement in its tone. (btw- i have a 6 cyl. 350Z so I may be a bit too critical). Great car!
I Like It!
Seth,02/08/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Today is my week-a-versary with my used 2018 V90. Bought it with 32,700 miles on it and took the extra warrantee offered and am now covered until 2028 with unlimited miles....Love it that roadside assist comes free and the Volvo on-call is good for the next two years for free too. I just took the car to the store the day after the ice storm here in Maine and I am super impressed. I tried a few controlled fish-tails and nothing...wouldn't slide around the icy turns...braking was good on ice too. Very well done! Love the sexy look and the sexy drive...took it on the highway, looked down and I was doing 92 and didn't even feel it.....of course I slowed down! I am 6'6" and traded in my E350 wagon for this wagon and would never go back. The seats are so comfortable, I just want to go on a road trip! As a guy with a Quaker background, I love the plainness of the interior. It simply takes about 20 minutes to get yourself familiar with the electronics. Wish this model has the better stereo! But all in all, I like it!
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the V90 Cross Country models:

Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Queue Assist
Provides semiautonomous stop-and-go capability when you're crawling in freeway traffic.
Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake
Sounds an alert when it detects an imminent front collision and can apply the brakes if necessary.
Whiplash Protection (WHIPS)
Helps reduce the severity of whiplash in rear-end collisions with energy-absorbing backrests and seat cushions and special head restraints.

More about the 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V90 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 is priced between $37,000 and$41,998 with odometer readings between 21408 and39233 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 is priced between $36,500 and$37,994 with odometer readings between 19178 and20377 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2018 V90 Cross Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,500 and mileage as low as 19178 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

Can't find a used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V90 Cross Country for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,300.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,774.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V90 Cross Country for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,030.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,174.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V90 Cross Country lease specials

