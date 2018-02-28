I just bought a brand new 2018 V90CC leftover. I got about 28% discount from list. So it’s a huge bang for the buck. The car is smooth as silk. I wasn’t looking for a car quite this large but then again it’s only 4 inches longer than an Outback. The level of safety features is unparalleled. Anything you can think of is in it. I have the base engine and it’s fine. It’s no world beater but on the highway I’ve gotten 30 mpg. I had a Tiguan they never got close to that. It’s extremely roomy, stylish, comfortable and versatile. I’ve moved furniture, towed a trailer, gotten groceries, mulch, took out my kayaks and bikes. It’s great without having to use a step ladder to put stuff up on the roof. I’m 6’3 and the rear has room for me with my drivers seat in position for me! What’s not to like. Beautiful, stylish, wonderful driving car rather than driving a box on wheels aka an SUV! Update 6 mos. - now have put over 5,000 miles on the car and all I can say is that its great. Its everything I wanted it to be. Its comfortable, versatile and good looking. My really critical wife loves up too! she says she feels so protected in the car. I had one minor issue with the auto stop/start battery not holding a charge. I'm not surprised since it was an '18 leftover so it sat for 18 months. They replaced the battery, reset the computer and its been perfect ever since. The only thing I I can say that needs improvement is the engine noise/exhaust note. For a car this sharp, it could use some refinement in its tone. (btw- i have a 6 cyl. 350Z so I may be a bit too critical). Great car!

