2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior is upscale and stylish
- Plenty of cargo capacity
- Front seats are very comfortable
- More off-road capability than regular wagons
- Harsher ride than we expect from a luxury car
- Noisier cabin than competitors
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
There's plenty to like about the 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country. Beyond the good looks and clean, modern design, it offers incredibly comfortable seats and a host of technology features from the tabletlike infotainment system to a suite of driver aids. That said, we've dinged the Cross Country for a harsher ride and noisier cabin than we expect from a luxury vehicle at this price point and for feeling a little less sturdy and solid than some similarly priced competitors.
It's also worth noting that while the Cross Country comes with added ride height, not much extra effort has gone into enhancing its off-road capability. The all-wheel-drive system certainly makes it functional enough, but there's not much in the way of extra traction control settings or hardware to help the car cope with primitive conditions. Of course, that puts it in the same league as most SUVs, so it's certainly not less competent than most of the competitive field.
If what you're looking for is luxury with supreme off-road ability, it's worth biting the SUV bullet and going with the Land Rover Discovery. The Disco is a little over an inch longer than the V90, but it is more capable off-road and has the added bonus of a third row of seating. Some appealing wagons are also available. The Audi A4 Allroad is smaller than the V90, but it provides a more engaging driving experience and some of the best technology features and integration on the market. If your plans don't call for leaving paved surfaces, the eminently classy Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon provides a stunning all-around luxury experience along with all-wheel drive to handle inclement weather.
2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country models
The 2018 Volvo V90 is an all-wheel-drive station wagon with seating for five. It's available in three trim levels, starting with the still well-equipped but less powerful T5, and moving up to the more powerful T6 and finally the specialized T6 Volvo Ocean Race.
Two engines are available. The T5 comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the T6 and Ocean Race trims come with a turbocharged and supercharged engine making 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All trim levels come standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic.
Standard equipment on the V90 Cross Country T5 includes LED headlights with automatic high beams, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a hands-free liftgate, and proximity entry with push-button start. Inside, the T5 comes with power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and dual-zone climate control. Infotainment duties fall to a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, navigation, USB inputs, and a 10-speaker sound system.
The T6 upgrades to adaptive headlights, headlight washer nozzles, 19-inch alloy wheels, and noise-insulating laminated side windows. Interior upgrades include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a reconfigurable digital gauge cluster.
The new T6 Volvo Ocean Race trim adds a score of visual tweaks including 20-inch wheels, special white paint and orange accents, unique interior trim with orange piping, a body-colored roof box, front parking sensors, waterproof floor mats, an air suspension, four-zone climate control, and extra USB ports for the rear seats.
Standard safety features and driver aids for all trims include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system, and an adaptive cruise control system.
The T6's gauge cluster display and upgraded headlights, along with four-zone climate control and heated front seats, are available as optional upgrades for the T5. Other notable options include the Convenience package, which adds heated washer nozzles, a surround-view parking camera system, a head-up display, and parking assist with front parking sensors. Other optional upgrades are 20-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Integrated booster seats are available for the rear seats.
For the T6, the Luxury package adds ventilated front seats with massaging backrests and power-adjustable thigh extensions, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, rear side-door sun shades, and upgraded leather upholstery. Air suspension is a stand-alone upgrade for the T6.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the V90 Cross Country models:
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Queue Assist
- Provides semiautonomous stop-and-go capability when you're crawling in freeway traffic.
- Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake
- Sounds an alert when it detects an imminent front collision and can apply the brakes if necessary.
- Whiplash Protection (WHIPS)
- Helps reduce the severity of whiplash in rear-end collisions with energy-absorbing backrests and seat cushions and special head restraints.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the V90 Cross Country
Related Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90