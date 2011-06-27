Used 1998 Volvo S70 GT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6100 rpm
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Length185.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Curb weight3152 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
