Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for Sale Near Me

- 15,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,900$3,271 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr 2.0T S 4MOTION features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Charcoal Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX8HK044592
Stock: 044592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 26,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,695$2,509 Below Market
Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
BACKUP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL W/ AUDIO & CRUISE CONTROLS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, PUSH BUTTON START, VW FACTORY CERTIFIED! 24 MONTHS/24,000 MILES OF LIMITED WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE!, POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED MIRRORS, NON-SMOKER!, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE!, 4MOTION, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, 4-WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKING SYSTEM, ANTI-THEFT ALARM W/ IMMOBILIZER THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, AVAILABLE ONLY AT SHEEHY VOLKSWAGEN OF SPRINGFIELD, ABS brakes, Alloy Wheels Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Philadelphia Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. 20/24 City/Highway MPG Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING PRE-OWNED DEALERS in VIRGINIA! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! We sell in quantity and offer the LOWEST PRICE on the best hand picked vehicles; only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace-They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research. This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process. Call today to EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX8HK042426
Stock: LR16498
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 20,723 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,052$2,516 Below Market
Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown - Hagerstown / Maryland
You will not find pre-owned vehicles this new and prices this low anywhere. Sheehy Hagerstown brings peace of mind to used car buying. Offering every customer a stress free, up front one LOW PRICE. We believe in safety and reliability comes first. Assuring every vehicle meets all SAFETY and MECHANICAL inspections prior to sale. Simply, because a vehicle is used, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be reliable. When you buy our used cars we offer 3 DAY money back guarantee, standard warranty, floor mats & extra keys with every purchase. Providing our customers with a satisfied shopping experience the first time. Hurry into SHEEHY HAGERSTOWN for our best deals, before someone else does. Sheehy offers VIP options with every pre-owned vehicle. Become a VIP member today and earn VIP bucks toward purchases and service needs.VW 2017 CPO Custom Sentence: All our Sheehy Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous 100+ point inspection to ensure your safety. This vehicle passed our intensive inspection process and comes with a 2 year/24,000 mile comprehensive limited warranty, a CARFAX vehicle history report, a free 3 month trial of Sirius XM Radio and 2 years of complimentary roadside assistance!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX0HK041979
Stock: WP1342
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 14,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,970$2,148 Below Market
Volkswagen of Inver Grove - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
O% A.P.R. for up to 36 months O.A.C., AWD, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, AWD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Deep Black Pearl 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC Certified Pre-Owned Go with Confidence. All Certified units undergo Volkswagen's thorough 112 point certification inspection. We know you will love the FREE comprehensive warranty provided on all Certified Units! FREE 2 year/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) factory warranty, effective at the time of purchase. If the unit has remaining warranty you receive this in addition! We are the only Volkswagen Dealer in the Twin Cities providing our guests with a FREE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! Odometer is 15089 miles below market average! Our Promise to You: At Volkswagen of Inver Grove, we use third party software daily to compare our vehicle pricing to all other dealer and private party listings on the internet in the greater Minneapolis St. Paul Market area. We will post One Low Price, Plain and Simple-Always. And the price will always be below Kelly Blue Book Retail Price. At Volkswagen of Inver Grove you get a great valued priced vehicle right up front! Additionally, we recondition our vehicles to the highest standards. We are committed to making your car buying experience easy and earning your business for life! Please call us @, or email us @ to schedule a test drive today!! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned, Used Vehicles, Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, $10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet / Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned, Used Vehicles, Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, $10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet / Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX0HK050133
Stock: G95544M
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S6,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,760$1,812 Below Market
Volkswagen of Inver Grove - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC Certified Pre-Owned Go with Confidence. All Certified units undergo Volkswagen's thorough 112 point certification inspection. We know you will love the FREE comprehensive warranty provided on all Certified Units! FREE 2 year/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) factory warranty, effective at the time of purchase. If the unit has remaining warranty you receive this in addition! We are the only Volkswagen Dealer in the Twin Cities providing our guests with a FREE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! Odometer is 25025 miles below market average! Our Promise to You: At Volkswagen of Inver Grove, we use third party software daily to compare our vehicle pricing to all other dealer and private party listings on the internet in the greater Minneapolis St. Paul Market area. We will post One Low Price, Plain and Simple-Always. And the price will always be below Kelly Blue Book Retail Price. At Volkswagen of Inver Grove you get a great valued priced vehicle right up front! Additionally, we recondition our vehicles to the highest standards. We are committed to making your car buying experience easy and earning your business for life! Please call us @, or email us @ to schedule a test drive today!! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned, Used Vehicles, Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, $10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet / Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned, Used Vehicles, Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, $10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet / Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX7HK054451
Stock: G95451P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 49,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,222$2,273 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! TIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, ABS brakes, Black Roof Rails, Compass, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Folding Cargo Area Cover, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Keyless Access (Kessy) For Front Doors & Liftgate, Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Function Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. KBB Fair Market Range High: $18,975 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX3HK043922
Stock: U6545P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 20,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,690$1,915 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** 0% FINANCING AVAILABLE **, **VW CERTIFIED **, ** TIGUAN **, ** LIMITED **, ** 4MOTION **, ** LEATHERETTE **, ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** 2 YEAR OR 24K WARRANTY INCLUDED **, ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 0% AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX7HK050243
Stock: AP6233
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 23,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,490
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX6HK024118
Stock: 10426670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S27,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,477$1,846 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S 2.0L TSI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 8986 miles below market average!CALL USED CAR SALES FOR INFORMATION AND IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE 954-590-3760.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX4HK049207
Stock: U201471A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 25,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,389$1,910 Below Market
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
Volkswagen Certified! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* AWD, Rear Camera, Htd Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels.This all wheel drive Certified Pre Owned 2017 Tiguan S features a *Pure White exterior with a Charcoal Black Synthetic Leather interior* and has only 25,666 miles.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This Volkswagen Certified Tiguan for sale includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s)*STOCK# I202047A PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Byers Volkswagen has this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S ready for sale today.Don't forget Byers Volkswagen WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Byers Volkswagen today at *(888) 445-0539 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S! Byers Volkswagen serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 401 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Volkswagen Tiguan comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.0l, 200.0hp engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Push Button Start, Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Gasoline Engine, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Heated Passenger Seat, Synthetic Leather, Cargo Shade, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag*Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned:* With this 2017 Volkswagen Certified Tiguan S, you have far more than just a used vehicle. You have confidence, pride and a vehicle that you can trust. You're Volkswagen Certified Tiguan can be counted on to go the distance with higher resale value.This CPO vehicle has passed a stringent certification process in order to qualify as Volkswagen Certified. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are put through a comprehensive 100+ Point Inspection. Should a car not perform according to strict VW standards, we won't certify it until we can correct the issues using Genuine Volkswagen Parts, of course.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX9HK049319
Stock: I202047A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 25,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,988$1,518 Below Market
Kerry Volkswagen - Florence / Kentucky
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC AWD. Odometer is 7242 miles below market average! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington, Louisville, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio and Northern Kentucky. In the event a vehicle is listed at an incorrect price due to typographical, photographic, or technical error or error in pricing information received from our suppliers, the dealership shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for vehicle listed at the incorrect price. Incentives based on retail purchase special/low APR and lease incentives may vary, see dealer for details. Price does not include Tax, Title, License, Documentation Fee or any dealer added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX6HK049620
Stock: 1860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 20,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,999$1,339 Below Market
Bill Brandt Ford - Brentwood / California
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension. Clean CARFAX. 2.0T FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHCOdometer is 8260 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Thanks for looking. If you need any more information such as additional photos or a copy of your Free CARFAX History Report we are here to help. You can give a call at 800-576-3551 or visit us at www.billbrandtford.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX2HK049870
Stock: P9421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 19,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,250$1,601 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T 4Motion Certified. Black 4Motion AWD 2.0L TSI DOHC CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1739 miles below market average!AWD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX3HK042480
Stock: PV9692
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 25,451 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,791$1,407 Below Market
Antioch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Antioch / Illinois
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. We make it easy !!! We are excited to offer you great quality vehicle at a competitive and affordable price. We offer new, used and cerified Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles. Come visit Wrangler headquarters! We also carry an extensive selection of used cars, trucks and SUVs by other manufacturers. Our experienced and certified sales staff can point you in the right direction based on your individual vehicle needs. We also offer competitive financing, top tier service and a fully stocked inventory of Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep automotive parts. Odometer is 3202 miles below market average!2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S 4D Sport Utility Blue 2.0L TSI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX6HK044493
Stock: 17553N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 49,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,490$1,437 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Gray 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S FWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX6HK049760
Stock: G382278A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 33,206 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,950$1,621 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T 4Motion Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Black 4Motion AWD 2.0L TSI DOHC CARFAX One-Owner.AWD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX3HK047873
Stock: PV9680
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 35,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,699$1,219 Below Market
Piazza Volkswagen of Ardmore - Ardmore / Pennsylvania
VW FACTORY CERTIFIED!, ONE OWNER!, BLUETOOTH!, BACKUP CAMERA!!, CLEAN CARFAX!, NON-SMOKER!, CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!, CALL 610-896-8600 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.At Piazza Acura and Volkswagen of Ardmore, your complete satisfaction is paramount. We value price our vehicles to take the guesswork out for you. 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited 2.0T 4Motion White Volkswagen Combined Details:* 100+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX5HK044957
Stock: AVP1790
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 9,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,497$1,827 Below Market
Audi La Crosse - La Crosse / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX4HK052841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
