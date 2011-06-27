Used 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit Consumer Reviews

The All German Rabbit Vanessa , 08/09/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I really like the fact that Volkswagen is building the Rabbit models in Germany. This is one of the major reasons I bought it. I previously owned a 1996 Volkswagen Golf that was built in Mexico and found the quality to be quite poor. And I know alot of people that had Jettas built in Mexico that traded their cars in within the first 5 years because they were constantly having problems with them. My father owns a 1989 and 1991 Volkwagen Jetta, in which it was built in Germany and it's still on the road with 250,000+. I am glad they are sticking with the German roots and not building them in Mexico, sometimes cheaper labor doesn't always profit in the long run. Report Abuse

Fun to Drive! Igloo , 08/01/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I shopped around and drove everything. I compared the Mazda3, Chevy Cobalt SS, Honda Civic, Chrysler 300, Ford Fusion, Subaru Legacy...you name it. Finally, I tried the Rabbit. It's such a fun car to drive! The stereo is excellent. The handling is incredibly precise (you feel like you could drive around cones all day!), they offer you tons of features. It even has heated cloth seats and heated side mirrors! Plus it has A/C vents for the rear seats (very cool) and traction control! I am shocked that our new Rabbit (150hp) is even faster than out V6 Ford Escape (220hp V6). This is a huge improvement over the Golf. If you're considering a Mazda3 or a Civic, give this a try, you won't regret it! Report Abuse

I Like It a Lot kjonim32 , 08/02/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Well, this is my wife's car who used to drive an SUV. So, when I offered her to test drive a Rabbit she got really mad. But 15 minutes into the test drive she told me that we were getting it. Well, now we have it and we LOVE it. I'm trying to talk her in to switching cars for a week, but so far I've had no luck. I do have a nice car by the way, a Chrysler Crossfire. Report Abuse

Very Disappointed! Paige , 07/28/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful First 3 years, I loved the car! It has 127K miles on it now & I have to have the transmission rebuilt. I am very disappointed in VW. I would have continued to purchase VW and drive them for the rest of my lift until now. There is absolutely no reason I should have to have the transmission rebuilt yet. It should last me to 250K or more with the proper service and believe me I have had it all done. I loved everything about the car but this has totally changed my mind on VW and Audi for that matter or probably anything foreign except Honda & Subaru. Such a huge disappointment. And on top of it all VW wanted to rebuild it for $5150.00. Didn't go that route, no way! Report Abuse