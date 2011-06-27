Used 2006 Volkswagen Phaeton Consumer Reviews
Consider yourself spoiled
Previously I have owned a 7 series, a few acuras, lexus, and cadillac escalade. This vehicle has definitely trumped them all! The massage seats for instance, the heated and cooled seats. The hidden vents, the adjustable seats, the programable keys, the power trunk...should I continue? EVERYTHING on this vehicle is powered. Mileage. Well, it could be better of course, but it is a awd vehicle and a very heavy one at that. If you are driving in snow, there is no better vehicle to protect you and your loved ones. I average about 330- 345 per tank and that is combined driving (mostly city though). I love when people do not even know what it is. They think jetta/passat until they get close!
VW Phaeton- Lux Lux Lux**
I did a lot of research and compared the Phaeton to the Mercedes-Benz CLS- / S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Lexus 430 and Audi A8u, and have to say that the Phaeton won - hands down. What a great car to drive. You combine the fact that it is " hand " built on a Bentley Continental Chassis; and that they used only the finest leather, wood, chrome and talk about features! The car can either be your "Limo" ride or in a quick shift, can become as sporty as any luxury sportscar. It is fun to drive in any of 3 shift modes / 4 suspension settings / 3 ride heights - etc. It provides the most bang for the buck and hey - it's not seen on every corner. It is the epitome of quality and style. If your confidence needs the "Lexus / Benz / BMW label - go and spend more to get less!
Review of Phaeton
The Phaeton is a very no nonsense luxury vehicle. It has all the appointments of its competitors, but has the practicality of a VW. The uniqueness of the big VW has many on lookers, wondering if this is a Jetta on steriods. The interior appointments are first rate with the exceptions of a couple of cheap buttons. The heated and cooled seats are very comfortable. The exterior shape is very clean, simple, and attractive. The interior cabin shuts out most unwanted noise and the upgraded sterio is unbelievable. The VW network is very proud of this vehicle and is very helpful when servicing the vehicle.
Outsanding Machine
This car is the epitome of understated elegance. Since I've previously owned the A8L, 740IL, S430 and 3.5RL but yet the Phaeton has been the most refined and pleasant of them all. I have had fewer gremlins show up and the service experience has been excellent.
Phaeton - The IQ test US drivers Flunked
The Phaeton has the greatest combination of materials, design, assembly precision, and compenent selection of any car I have ever driven. It makes my Mercedes-Benz S-Class look shallow. What a shame there was no advertising.
