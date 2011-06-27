  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen EuroVan
  4. Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 EuroVan
5(65%)4(17%)3(6%)2(12%)1(0%)
4.4
17 reviews
Write a review
See all EuroVans for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,892 - $10,249
Used EuroVan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best first car

taizo, 11/04/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My dad bought our Eurovan back in 1997, when I was just a yungun (more than I am now), and ever since then our family has had great experience after great experience in this van. This is the car I learned to drive on, and I have to say after putting several thousand miles on it, I love it. Yes, I have driven other standard shift cars (some very sporty ones at that), and after nearly 200K the gearbox is still great. Until it was about 12 years old, it had absolutely no mechanical issues. Sure, parts and repairs can be expensive as heck, but that doesn't take away from how amazing this van is. Just the other day I drove it over the 193,000 mile mark, and I can't wait to get it to 200,000

Report Abuse

Awesome Rig

thomage, 11/30/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought the Eurovan with a wheelchair lift to haul my mom & dad around. Drove it 2200 miles with them. No big problems: New tires, changed oil, change brake fluid and had to fix ECU (vacuum tube had gone out) Fun to drive, great road view, lot of room for things. Cheap interior parts, electrical parts cheap too

Report Abuse

1993 VW Weekender

Mdao1, 09/12/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my VW Weekender for only one main reason "Camping" I known the van a little under power but i don't mind. I own this van almost 9 years and I still like it .

Report Abuse

Worst vehicle ever

Toledo Joe, 07/28/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought a Eurovan from a someone because my wife loved VWs. Within one year of ownership, we had transmission problems, stalling issues, the A/C went out, and it needs a new catalytic converter. In addition to other stupid problems, like the door locks quit working, etc. I've put more money into this than any other car I've ever owned. Volkswagens cost too much to repair. Also, it is underpowered, having only about 100 horsepower on a vehicle of this size, it loses speed going up hills on the highway. After this and my wife's lousy Jetta, I will never buy another VW product again.

Report Abuse

The Van I Love and Hate

Kate, 02/26/2006
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan for the interior space, which is phenominal! You can fit anything you need to into it from building materials to furniture to people. BUT it has been a pit that I have sunk a lot of money into repairing over and over. I've been towed so often the local towtruck driver knows it's me as soon as he gets the call! I love my van - I an just so disappointed that it hasn't been reliable. It is now worth more in parts than as a whole. I can't sell it because I love it, but can't drive it because it won't stay running.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all EuroVans for sale

Related Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles