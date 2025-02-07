Let's face it, new pickup trucks are expensive. Not everyone who needs or wants one can afford one, but that's OK because this is America, and used pickup trucks are plentiful at essentially every price point. The trick comes in picking the right one for your budget, but we at Edmunds can help you with that.

So, whether you're looking for a gently used luxe truck or a cheap and cheerful contractor's special, we've got you covered. With this in mind, here's our list of used pickup trucks to consider at prices around $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000.

If you're still considering a new truck, check out our list of the best new pickup trucks too.

Jump to:

Best used pickup between $20,000 and $30,000

Best used pickup between $10,000 and $20,000

Best used pickup under $10,000

2009-2024 Ram 1500