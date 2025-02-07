Best Used Pickup Trucks for 2025

The best used pickup trucks to buy under $30,000

Let's face it, new pickup trucks are expensive. Not everyone who needs or wants one can afford one, but that's OK because this is America, and used pickup trucks are plentiful at essentially every price point. The trick comes in picking the right one for your budget, but we at Edmunds can help you with that.

So, whether you're looking for a gently used luxe truck or a cheap and cheerful contractor's special, we've got you covered. With this in mind, here's our list of used pickup trucks to consider at prices around $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000.

If you're still considering a new truck, check out our list of the best new pickup trucks too.

Best used pickup between $20,000 and $30,000

2009-2024 Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 is one heck of a truck, and this is especially true in diesel form. The EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V6 may not be as legendary as its bigger inline-six Cummins cousin, nor does it have enough torque to yank a house off its foundation, but what it does have is more efficiency refinement than you can shake a stick at. Sure, the Ram 1500 was offered in a bunch of gasoline variants and they're fine, but the diesel is where it's at, especially if you use your truck as a daily driver. The EcoDiesel Ram returns a staggering 19 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway — that's for the four-wheel-drive version. The two-wheel-drive model does even better.

The biggest downside to the diesel Ram 1500 (aside from a higher purchase price) comes from the engine's added weight over the gasoline-powered variants. The diesel is heavier, which means that it can haul slightly less and can't match the 10,000-pound towing capacity of the 5.7-liter Hemi model. But it's still capable of towing up to 8,500 pounds and the fuel savings should ease that sting a little.

Runner-up

2022-2024 Ford Maverick

On the polar opposite end of the spectrum from a full-size diesel truck, we present the humble Ford Maverick. While it's not a truck that most people buy for work, it's arguably the truck that most people in America need. It's easy to park, extremely fuel-efficient (particularly in hybrid form), can haul four adults comfortably, and has enough space in the bed for all but the gnarliest runs to Costco or Home Depot. It will tow 2,000 pounds, meaning it will get your pop-up trailer or Jet Skis out to the campsite or lake for the weekend, and it is new enough that it might still be under warranty in many cases.

If we were going to pick one, it'd be the hybrid version in either XLT or Lariat trim. Sure, the hybrid only became available with all-wheel drive in 2025, but front-wheel drive and a good set of tires will get you a lot farther than you might think. Plus, the EPA fuel economy rating of 42 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway is likely to be a lot more useful than the occasional need for four driven wheels. The Maverick is a stellar little truck with a nice enough interior and a near-perfect daily driver. Get one.

Best used pickup between $10,000 and $20,000

2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nobody does full-size trucks like the Detroit Three, and the half-ton variants are essentially what makes America work. These are the true workhorses of the pickup world, and there's a reason why you see them everywhere. The Silverado 1500 may be marginally less popular than the best-selling F-150, but it has plenty to offer to any prospective buyer.

In the sub-$20,000 price range, you'll mostly find Silverados powered by the mild hybrid 5.3-liter L8B engine as it was the most popular option, and this is a good thing. The 5.3-liter is as robust as it is fuel-efficient. These engines have the potential to go on forever, and with an output of 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, you're going to be able to tow or haul mostly anything short of horses or heavy equipment.

Runner-up

2015-2020 Ford F-150

The F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in America practically since the dawn of time, and for good reason: It just works. Ford has somehow managed to nail the mix of drivetrain, chassis and styling for 14 generations now, and the 13th-generation F-150 is no exception. If you have $20,000 to spend and you're looking at an F-150 in this age range, don't expect to find any fancy Lariat trims. You're most likely going to find XL or XLT work trucks with smaller six-cylinder engines, but what you give up in luxury and performance, you'll get back in practicality.

Look out for a sweet-spot XLT model with a 2.7-liter or 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. Cab choices range from the increasingly rare single-cab models to the SuperCab, and the four-door crew cab, and bed sizes include 5.5 feet, 6.5 feet and 8 feet. Off-road enthusiasts can keep an eye out for FX4 package-equipped models, but the basic two-wheel-drive version will carry and tow the most.

Best used pickup under $10,000:

1998-2011 Ford Ranger

The venerable third-generation Ford Ranger is the archetypical American midsize truck and was on sale for 14 years with relatively few major changes. Why is that? Because it just worked. The cabin may not be the roomiest, and the engine options weren't overly exciting, but it was a rugged little truck that was cheap to run and easy to maintain. It also had the bonus of being available with up to a 7-foot bed, meaning it's as practical for work as it is for weekend adventuring.

The best part of the third-gen Ranger is that Ford sold vast quantities of them, meaning buyers should have plenty to choose from, regardless of the budget. Want a work truck for your lawn business? Then the two-door model with a 6-foot bed and the Duratec four-cylinder engine might be best. Want a fun weekend runabout with off-road chops? Try the Super Cab version with its 6-foot bed, four-wheel drive and a V6.

Runner-up

1995-2004 Toyota Tacoma

The first-generation Toyota Tacoma remains a super desirable truck even as the oldest versions are now 30 years old. In the world of compact trucks, the Tacoma is king, and that means that finding a clean one for under $10,000 takes a bit more work than with the Ranger, but if you stick with it, you'll be rewarded with a cool, rugged and almost staggeringly reliable pickup that's capable of going hundreds of thousands of miles with little more than basic maintenance. The first-gen Tacoma was from the era of peak Toyota, and in many ways, defined it.

Depending on what you need your Tacoma for, you have a few options when it comes to body and powertrain. There are regular cab, XtraCab (think 2+2 seating), and DoubleCab (four-door) variants and two bed sizes: 5.5 feet or 6 feet. Engine choices were also simple: two four-cylinder engines — a 2.4-liter with 142 horsepower and available only on two-wheel-drive models, and a 2.7-liter with 150 horsepower — and a 3.4-liter V6 making a not-that-impressive 190 hp. No matter which way you go, you won't go wrong.

Kyle Hyattby

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

