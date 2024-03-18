What Is a Mild Hybrid (MHEV) Car?

A mild hybrid or MHEV is a vehicle that uses the same basic tools as other types of hybrids — electric motors and batteries — but they use them to assist the internal combustion engine rather than partially supplant it. Mild hybrid cars cannot power the wheels on their own and they drive much like a traditional gas-powered vehicle.

After more than two decades of Toyota Priuses, most people are familiar with hybrid cars. But there are a few different types of hybrid, some of which have only recently started to become commonplace. The most high-profile latter-day type is the plug-in hybrid (PHEV), but as automakers increasingly electrify their fleets, you may also be hearing more and more about mild hybrids (MHEVs) and 48-volt mild hybrid systems.

These terms can be confusing because, despite their familiar-sounding name, mild hybrids don't function or drive quite like other hybrids. Here, we've broken down how mild hybrids evolved, how they work, and how MHEVs differ from their full hybrid and plug-in cousins.